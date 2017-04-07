Josh Altman Baby: ‘MDLLA’ Couple Introduces Daughter Alexis Kerry Altman Via Instagram

Josh Altman may be one of the top real-estate agents in Los Angeles with millions of dollars in his portfolio, but he just added a new title to his resume; father. Altman is a hard-working man, who doesn’t put a lot before his business. Throughout the years on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, fans have seen him struggle with a work-life balance, which resulted in him canceling his wedding and Heather Altman questioning whether Josh was the right man for her. Luckily, Altman learned that life wouldn’t be the same without Heather, and he set a date and got her pregnant. Now, they are gushing over their new addition, a little baby girl.

According to a new Instagram post, Josh Altman announced the birth of his daughter yesterday. Heather had shared updates about the baby, revealing how long she had left of her pregnancy, which means that many people were keeping an eye out on her social media profiles. And it didn’t take long for fans to react to the news that she had been born earlier this week.

April 3rd at 4:55pm, @thejoshaltman and I welcomed our little angel Alexis Kerry Altman into the world weighing 7lbs and 20 inches long, she is absolutely perfect! I'm so in love, more than I ever thought I could be!

“Congratulations! She is adorable! So excited for you and Josh,” one follower wrote to Heather, which was the overall tone on her Instagram post.

Many followers reached out to her to congratulate her on the birth of her first child. Heather announced her pregnancy on the season finale of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles just a few weeks ago. On Instagram, fans of the show have been able to follow her journey with pregnancy, as she has shared pregnancy milestones, her growing belly, and even the baby’s name. The couple had a naming party, where they revealed that their daughter’s name would be Alexis Kerry Altman. And one can imagine that Josh Altman is already thinking about ways to make her the best real-estate agent possible.

Happy 1 Year Anniversary boo boo @thejoshaltman! This year has been incredible and going to be even better next! Love you so much!

And it sounds like Josh couldn’t agree more with what Heather wrote. He added that his life has completely changed after meeting his daughter, and one can imagine that he’s very excited about becoming a father to a little baby girl. And as Josh himself pointed out in his Instagram post about the birth, life has just changed for the better.

“The greatest day of my life. April 3rd at 4:55 pm Heather Altman and I welcomed our amazing baby girl Alexis Kerry Altman into the world. Weighing 7lbs and 20 inches long, this angel is absolutely perfect. To experience the birth of your child is such a mind blowing event that is greater than anything I can describe. I’m so happy and so proud of my wife for handling this like a champ. Life has definitely changed in an instance, and from gazing into my baby girls eyes, I can tell you it just got much better,” Josh Altman revealed on his personal Instagram page, to which many fans reached out to him to congratulate him on his new title.

“Wow congratulations you guys will be great parents. I witnessed the birth of my first grandson and that was really incredible,” one person wrote back to Josh, mirroring his excitement about witnessing the birth of a child.

