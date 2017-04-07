Gwen Stefani Reportedly Wants Miranda Lambert To Stop Talking About Blake Shelton ASAP

It’s never a good idea to talk trash about Gwen Stefani’s man. The No Doubt alum is pissed about Miranda Lambert’s comments towards Blake Shelton and allegedly wants her to stop talking immediately.

Wet Paint reports that Stefani is mad about Lambert’s speech after accepting the album of the year award from the Academy of Country Music. The country star credited her breakup with Shelton as being the inspiration for album which didn’t sit well with Stefani.

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” an insider shared.

Stefani and Lambert are actually in a similar situation. The pop star went through an emotional divorce with Gavin Rossdale only months after Shelton and Lambert called it quits. Stefani doesn’t want to dwell on the past, and Lambert’s comments only make it harder for her and Shelton to move on.

“Gwen struggled to get over Gavin but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past.”

Stefani isn’t alone in her thinking. Shelton, who was married to Lambert for four years, also thinks all parties involved need to move on with their lives and focus on what’s ahead. If they don’t, Hollywood Life reports that the country crooner worries that Lambert will keep writing songs about their breakup.

“Blake is relieved to have moved on from the most challenging time in his life, but he worries that Miranda has enough material to write several more albums about their time together,” the insider explained.

“Blake is hoping that Miranda finds new inspiration for her music and that she doesn’t spend the rest of her life singing about him.”

Of course, Shelton hasn’t been quiet about the breakup either. Not only did he write about their split in his latest album, but he and Gwen Stefani have flaunted their romance on national television. Insiders claim that Lambert is sick and tired of watching their romance unfold in the media and hearing Shelton comment about how Stefani “saved” his life.

Shelton and Stefani’s romance started on the set of The Voice back in 2015. It’s been well over a year since they hooked up and their relationship is stronger than ever. In fact, Shelton has developed a great bond with Stefani’s three boys — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — and they haven’t stopped flirting on The Voice, which is currently in its 12th season.

#blakeshelton @blakeshelton #tattoos #oklahoma #family Source: Gwen Stefani Twitter @gwenstefani ???????????????? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

According to Us Magazine, Shelton and Stefani shared a cute moment during the most recent episode when they joked about their “makeout playlist.” The topic was brought up after Hunter Blake’s performance of the 1984 song, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

“You took a song that’s actually on my makeout playlist,” Stefani told Blake.

“I told you I knew that song,” Shelton quickly added, which prompted a round of laughs from the audience.

Rare Country reports that Stefani also flirted Shelton during a backstage video she shared on social media. Stefani took fans on a backstage tour and stopped by Shelton’s trailer for a quick chat.

“An actual real cowboy lives in here, OK,” Stefani told fans outside of Shelton’s trailer.

2nd part of one of the favorite snaps from yesterday. #oklahoma #gwenstefani #blakeandgwen #blakeshelton #gwenandblake Apollo holding Betty's ear is so cute. ???????? A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

Once inside, Stefani found Shelton taking a nap on his couch. “I’m doing some research on my team,” Shelton assured her. “Just closing my eyes and imagining what they are going to do.”

Shelton did not make an appearance during the ACM Awards last weekend. The Oklahoma native co-hosted the awards with from 2011 until 2015. He has not commented on Lambert’s remarks about their breakup.

Fans can watch Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in action when new episodes of The Voice air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

[Featured Images by Kris Conner and Jason Merritt/Getty Images]