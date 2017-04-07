Mel B’s Abusive Husband Stephen Belafonte Seeks Spousal Support After Shocking Restraining Order

Mel B’s relationship takes an embarrassing turn as her alleged husband Stephen Belafonte requests spousal support, joint physical and legal custody of their daughter Madison. Stephen according to People also requested for Mel to pay his legal fees.

Stephen and Mel B divorced after almost 20 years of marriage and in those years their relationship has been plagued with a variety of rumors with the most recent being that the two were in an open relationship. However the shocker was the restraining order that was set against Stephen revealed more about how damaged their relationship was.

Her estranged husband made the request despite Mel requesting to terminate spousal support.

An accusation was made that Stephen was an abusive husband and own sister Danielle revealed that this was not made up. Her sister took to her Instagram and wrote that,

“Dear all media I won’t be selling a story on my sister never have and never will!! Here is my comment below so you can now leave me and my mum alone and let us be united and grieve the loss of my dad. @stephenthinks11 8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again. I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong. You are a sorry excuse of a man!! To the left to the left everything you own in the box to the left.”

Standing in my dressing room like "hey what's up" only 6 days left and 7 more shows to do boom #girlpower #broadwaybaby #roxiehart #nyc???? @chicagomusical A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

Stephen’s History Of Violence

Both Stephen and Mel B had been previously married but Stephen did not reveal is 1997 marriage to Nancy Carmell on official documents. His wife disappeared to Honolulu and said that she just wanted to forget Stephen she then apparently told her friend that he was an emotionally abusive person.

He has also been accused of beating his ex Nicole Contreras as well as attacking two men. He was charged for attacking Nicole after he got drunk and attacked her.

The film producer had assaulted the two men and had apparently thrown a missile at their car. He was then charged with vandalism and he paid for the damages to their car.

With an unfortunate criminal record which also includes him being charged with burglary and theft in 1994 and would find himself being convicted.

Years ago pictures surfaced f Stephen apparently defending Mel’s honor as he beat up a man at a hotel. He had apparently made horrible comments about Mel and this led Stephen to attacking this man.

Back to la!! Im going going back back to Cali!! #biggie #jetlife A post shared by Stephen Belafonte (@stephenthinks11) on Aug 24, 2014 at 10:40am PDT

Mel Let’s Go

Mel probably became fed up with Stephen and finally separated from him. She claimed that she separated form him in December but Stephen says that she left in March.

She went on to say while she was seeking a restraining order against him that he was apparently physically, emotionally and verbally abusive towards her. He had apparently threated to release what seems to be a sex tape of her if he didn’t participate in what it was he wanted. He had apparently asked her to participate in a threesome as well.

Mel’s documents also released that he had beaten her on different occasions and went on to say that Stephen had allegedly choked her while her children were in the house.

Stephen had apparently beaten her up in a jealous rage and had accused her of sleeping with the musician Usher this led to her not showing up on X-factor. Her fans of course shared their concern for her when she didn’t make an appearance. Many had genuine concern for her once she retuned and she appeared to have bruising and odd injuries all over her arms. They continued to speculate further when she wasn’t seen wearing her ring.

Stephen went on defense mode on twitter and said that the accusations that were being made about him were disgusting and not true he then informed fans that she was unwell.

According to Scary Spice, Stephen liked hired a young nanny to watch their daughter. The nanny, Lorraine Giles had apparently become pregnant with Stephen’s child and was forced to have an abortion. She was paid a lot of money over the years. Lorraine’s sister told Daily mail that her sister couldn’t make any comments due to a confidentiality agreement.

Some of her fans continued to speculated and believed that the abuse may have been realistic, as she never spoke out in defense of her husband.

My sexy wife @officialmelb and I chilling with my good friend @jonathancheban at The best restaurant on sunset @serafinasunset because he knows who has the sexy food sexy vibe sexy everything!! #foodgod A post shared by Stephen Belafonte (@stephenthinks11) on Sep 25, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images]