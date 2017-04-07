Dorinda Medley On Luann De Lesseps’ Marriage: Has Thomas D’Agostino Learned His Lesson?

Dorinda Medley is a loyal friend to Luann de Lesseps, who has been trying to rebuild her trust to her now-husband Thomas D’Agostino. Fans saw as he cheated on her last season of The Real Housewives of New York with a random woman at the Regency Hotel. Even though de Lesseps had been there with him that night, they had a fight and he resorted to making out with another woman. While Bethenny Frankel tried to warn Luann about his behavior, she didn’t really listen. Medley was the only supportive person and she’s also the only housewife who attended their wedding. And maybe that’s because she knew Thomas before setting him up with Luann.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley is now defending her friend and her Real Housewives of New York co-star after Luann decided to forgive Thomas and move forward with their marriage. As this new season began, fans saw how de Lesseps was still planning her wedding to D’Agostino. She was gushing about wearing three wedding dresses for the ceremony and she was clearly excited about becoming a wife again.

“People should not speculate about other people’s lives and things because it’s dangerous. You don’t know what the circumstances are,” Dorinda Medley recently revealed to The Daily Dish, according to Bravo, revealing that fans of The Real Housewives of New York and people, in general, should not speculate about someone else’s marriage or relationship.

Medley knows that her friend has faced many rumors over the past couple of years, including one about her previous marriage to Count de Lesseps. They were married for many years but started to grow apart while she was filming The Real Housewives of New York. Luann has revealed that while she was faithful to her husband, he had cheated on her. And since she didn’t file for divorce, fans assumed she had an open marriage. This was something she had to face last season on The Real Housewives of New York.

“You don’t know what the timing is. All these allegations about an open marriage with the Count, I don’t know, but the point is that’s done. And remember they had a very long marriage, so whatever happens at the end of a failed marriage it sometimes goes wonky and people do things they shouldn’t do before they get out for good. I don’t know. I didn’t know her back then. But the answer is no [with Tom]. I see zero signs of that. I don’t believe it and I don’t think Luann would put up with it for a second. And Tom loves her. What would be the upside of that?” Dorinda continues, revealing that people should just be happy for them and the love they have found.

And as for her husband, he has learned his lesson. Dorinda Medley explains that it wasn’t easy for them to deal with this cheating drama on national television, especially since de Lesseps had gushed about Thomas the entire season. Her co-stars thought she was crazy, so they didn’t know what to do when the learned about the cheating.

“Listen, Tom also knows the ramifications of bad behavior,” Medley points out, sharing that he did cheat on Luann, get caught and had his bad behavior showcased on national television, adding, “The spotlight’s on him. He’s not gonna get married and go through all this to destroy his life.”

As for Dorinda, she feels that D’Agostino is the perfect man for Luann. They have a lot in common, which is why she set them up to begin with. Plus, her friend doesn’t like to be alone. She wants to be a married woman.

“Lu doesn’t like to be alone,” Dorinda Medley explains about her friend, according to Bravo, adding, “She likes to be partnered. She likes that whole lifestyle. She took on Mrs. D’Agostino very quickly. There’s no more Countess. I think the credit cards are changed and everything.”

