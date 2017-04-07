WWE News: Incredible Reason Why WWE Dropped John Cena Vs Undertaker Match At ‘WrestleMania 33’

Millions of WWE fans watched WrestleMania 33 in shock when Roman Reigns seemingly retired The Undertaker, but this was almost John Cena’s job before WWE took the honor away for a shocking reason. WWE fans have been wanting to see John Cena vs The Undertaker for years now, and both men have been pushing for it every time the opportunity hits. Sadly, something always comes up and the two are unable to work together then.

Vince McMahon wanted Roman Reigns to take on The Undertaker for years now, and with Undertaker possibly retiring there was only one opportunity left to make that happen. John Cena was actually slated in to be the match who would face the Deadman before all of this, and it was even spoken about as a possibility as recent as the day of The Royal Rumble.

The match did not occur, as WWE went with Reigns/Taker while John Cena and Nikki Bella took on The Miz and Maryse. Both matches ended up having a mixed reaction, which was interesting to say the least. However, many wanted to know why WWE pushed for the two matches we saw and didn’t want to possibly end Undertaker’s career after the huge, money-making Undertaker/John Cena.

The reason seems surprising. According to Cageside Seats, the reason was due to the fact that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon believed the John Cena proposal would be bigger than the match with The Underaker. Obviously from a wrestling fan’s perspective, this sounds absolutely insane and clearly Undertaker/Cena would have been huge.

However, the proposal turned out to get a lot of news for WWE that generated buzz for the company even a few days after WrestleMania concluded. WWE was able to get all over entertainment highlights due to John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella. With that said, it made sense for WWE to think that the proposal would be bigger. Despite this, many think that the Cena/Undertaker match would have made big time press too.

Roman Reigns ended up being one of the biggest stories of the week due to beating The Undertaker, but mostly for being the man who very well ended The Deadman’s career. Ultimately, WWE did get a lot of press for Roman Reigns and The Undertaker during and after all of this. However, this could have only increased of The Undertaker if he fought John Cena, and WWE could promote it just as well,

Theoretically, WWE had two highly talked about matches rather than just one. So Vince McMahon did make a smart call in some ways, however he could have gone with another match for that extra slot, possibly involving Roman Reigns even still. Most assumed that WWE would go with the Roman Reigns match this year and simply go with Undertaker/John Cena next year. However, the possible retirement for Undertaker makes this a lot harder.

Now WWE very well could have missed out on a rivalry that would have done huge money for them. However, if WWE uses Reigns right, then his win over The Undertaker could mean a lot for his character and future in the business. Meanwhile. John Cena did not need the win or the retirement of Undertaker to move up in the company or do something huge for it. He’s already such a major name.

It is still weird that Vince McMahon and WWE management felt that the proposal would do more. In reality, both ended up doing fine for WWE. However, the reason the proposal is getting any traction is due to the people involved. It would be widely assumed that similar attention, if not more, would come for John Cena vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Regardless, WWE may have missed out on a huge opportunity but things may have worked out in the end if all goes right with storylines.

