McGregor Vs Mayweather Date: Conor’s Coach John Kavanagh Confirms Preparation For September Super Fight

The Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather fight date is on and it’s happening, at least according to the former’s longtime friend and coach, John Kavanagh. The UFC lightweight champion is said to be in the early stages of preparation for his match against the boxing champ.

While in Australia for a meet and greet and the promotion of his book, Win or Learn, Kavanagh confirmed to Fox Sports that the McGregor vs Mayweather fight date is happening this year and that his fighter has started training for it.

“In my mind, it’s on. That’s the mentality we’re in. Like you said, there’s a lot of fingers in the pie on this one. There’s different promotions, different organizations, different commissions that are involved but as far as I’m concerned, I really believe it’s going to happen this year. That’s the mindset I have.”

For the preparation, Kavanagh stated that he and McGregor have turned their focus toward boxing, considering the Irish fighter didn’t have prior experience in the professional sport.

“Boxing is one of the 10 skills you need for mixed martial arts. But now we’re only doing boxing so we can drop wrestling and jiu-jitsu and Thai boxing, we can just focus on the boxing.”

Kavanagh added that he has prepared a simplified regimen for McGregor since they will only be doing boxing. He even said it’s a “new challenge” for the camp, which he feels excited about.

Despite lacking the experience in Mayweather’s sport, McGregor has shown confidence over and over that he could defeat one of the greatest boxers of all time and that he’ll be the first to give him his loss. Recently, the 28-year-old former UFC Featherweight Champion exploded to the media saying he will defeat Mayweather and that the super fight is going to happen.

“I’m the boxing guy, watch me take over boxing. No one in this boxing game knows what’s coming, trust me on that one. When I step in (the boxing ring), I’m going to shock the whole goddamn world. Trust me on that.

Mayweather, on the other hand, has already said his piece about this anticipated fight date between him and McGregor. Floyd had said that he’ll be coming out straight from retirement just to face his opponent.

Meanwhile, millions of UFC and boxing fans, as well as Kavanagh, are not the only ones who want to see the McGregor vs Mayweather fight date. UFC President Dana White expressed that he would support the fight just so it will happen. Although White admitted that a McGregor vs Mayweather fight won’t make sense for UFC in terms of business, he would want to step up to help Conor get in that ring with Floyd, Forbes reported.

White himself believes that the date is on and the fight will happen later this year, with several outlets reporting that September is the most probable date. White joined The Chris Mannix Show and said that negotiations for the fight should begin after McGregor welcomes his baby boy, who’s expected to arrive this month.

The Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) also doesn’t see a problem with the McGregor vs Mayweather date. Although Conor doesn’t have a boxing license in the state and he doesn’t have previous professional experience, NAC’s executive director Bob Bennett told Boxing News Online that he would be “honored” to sanction the matchup. Bennett believes that McGregor has the combat skills to put up a good fight with Mayweather.

“He’s proven that he can fight as a stand-up fighter. I’ve seen some tape of him boxing, I’m sure I’ll get an updated version of his skill-set as a fighter. I certainly think he’s worthy of being approved to fight Floyd Mayweather. His UFC background is critical in approving this fight.”

Despite all these talks of a possible fight date between McGregor and Mayweather, the paperwork has yet to be signed. Watch Kavanagh discuss the McGregor-Mayweather fight date in the video below.

[Featured Image by Michael Reaves/Getty Images]