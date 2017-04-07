The Flash Season 3 Finale: Will Barry Be Able To Uncover Savitar’s Identity And Save Iris In Due Time?

Barry Allen would go future shopping in The Flash season 3 finale! Titled The Eleven and Future Flash, the nineteenth episode of the third season, will be released on Tuesday, April 25th at 8:00 p.m. in the United States.

After seeing his fiance die in the future at the hands of the speed God Savitar, The Flash has been desperate to somehow change Iris West’s unfortunate fate. In the past episodes, Barry has been trying to change events of the present in hopes of channeling another way for the future to pan out, a future in which his love, Iris West doesn’t end up dead. However, the last episode depicted how these attempts were futile in changing anything.

After meeting the future criminal Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian), who was of paramount importance in the previous episode given that he claimed to know the true identity of Savitar, Barry realized that the only way to stop Savitar is by unraveling his origins and why he decided to travel back in time in a desperate attempt to thwart his rival, The Flash.

In the next episode titled The Once and Future Flash will feature Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) traveling into the future in order to learn more about the God of speed, Savitar and find a way to defeat him. In hopes of defeating the monster that threatens Iris, Barry Allen once again decides to travel to the future, but this time he will venture a little further so that he can uncover Savitar’s true identity or at least grab some clues which may give in significant information regarding the God of speed. According to the official synopsis of The Flash season 3 finale, The Once and Future Flash, Barry travels to the future to learn more about Savitar.

However, what he finds in the future is quite disturbing. Barry makes his entrance in the year 2024 and traces his friends, but nothing is the same as it is in his time. STAR Labs is abandoned, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is a shadow, Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) is in a wheelchair, Joe West is nowhere to be found, and Iris (Candide Patton) is dead. As seen in the trailer of The Flash season 3 finale, Barry finds his future self but it is not a pleasant encounter. Barry Allen of the future blames Barry Allen of the past.

That’s not all. At home, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is released in the lab causing utter mayhem. The only good thing that has happened so far is that Barry’s speedster suit has shown some improvements, which probably will aid him further to make his trip to the future. One revealed detail of The Flash’s new suit is the replaced red belt with a shiny golden one. Is that a symbol of victory or success? Let’s hope so but for now, things are only seeming to get out of Team Flash’s hand.

In addition, if Cisco continues in team Flash, fans can expect unprecedented technological improvements which go beyond mere aesthetic beautification. The new suit of Flash is an old desire of Barry Allen who expressed weeks ago on Twitter that “it was time to release the new suit.” Barry Allen will need all possible help to stop Savitar by uncovering his true identity. This is precisely what the protagonist will do in the next episode and season finale.

And all that while the Flash is still waiting for the ruthless and brutal arrival of the awaited Black Flash. The death of superhero sprites is falling into the series starring Barry Allen, and some more present in CW’s portfolio which is why the future looks grim for the life expectancy of one of the most popular superheroes of DC comics.

[Featured image by Jor Endi / Facebook]