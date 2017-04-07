‘The Walking Dead’: Who Can Norman Reedus’ Daryl And Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Trust? Season 8 [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln have left their characters with a lot to ponder before embarking on Season 8. Viewers were left to wonder about the loyalties of some characters, while others most certainly revealed themselves.

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus made it obvious in his performance during the finale that Daryl has a lot to consider after deciding to trust Dwight. Dwight volunteered to help, but Daryl was less than trusting.

Andrew Lincoln’s Rick did not intervene as Daryl contemplated plunging a knife through Dwight’s skull. Denise, however, was begging Norman Reedus’ hardened character to kill Dwight. Daryl reluctantly put the knife down.

Can Norman Reedus’ Daryl trust Dwight? The carved figure Daryl found in the last scene had the words “didn’t know” written on it.

What exactly was Dwight unaware of? The Walking Dead’s Executive producer, Greg Nicotero, decided to give viewers a bit of inside information on Dwight’s motivations. Greg is quoted in Wet Paint.

“I think what he was saying is that he didn’t realize that there was a plan B. You never really see Dwight firing the gun in that episode at anybody. We kept it purposely vague, but he needs Daryl and everybody there to know that he’s still on their side.”

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Daryl has trusted Dwight a few times, and the results have never been good. Dwight has really pulled some damaging stunts, but now, Greg Nicotero says viewers can trust Dwight. Greg Nicotero told Wet Paint that it really was Dwight who cut down the trees to block Negan’s path, and Dwight can be trusted now that his wife is no longer held hostage by Negan.

As Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus continue to enjoy their break from filming The Walking Dead, fans are left to ponder the finale and attempt to guess what Season 8 will be about. Surprisingly, spoilers are plentiful. It’s as if the producers have no secrets anymore.

The Walking Dead’s showrunner Scott Gimple spilled on Eugene to TV Line. When some of Sasha’s last words reflected that she wasn’t giving up on Eugene, that was a huge hint. Gimple revealed that Sasha’s vote of confidence, followed by her death, might be a pivotal point for Eugene.

“It certainly looked like he was still a Savior. But is that going to haunt him… change him? Or is he forever Negan?”

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln as The Walking Dead’s Rick and Daryl learned they could not trust the Garbage dump people. These folks proved to be dirty double crossing jerks, that could have cost Carl his life, and totally undermined Rick’s revolution against Negan.

Andrew Lincoln’s Rick learned a hard lesson in The Walking Dead’s Season 7 finale. Hopefully, he won’t be fooled again. Andrew Lincoln’s Rick was so eager to believe, he was almost like Fox Mulder, but overall, in hindsight, it was not a good idea to trust this trashy crew.

Norman Reedus was not present when Rick met these dirty kids and was not part of the negotiations. Rick and Michonne made this decision without really consulting the group, and it turned out to have been a nearly fatal error. Fortunately, Rick’s other alliances came through for the group, and it’s always nice to have a tiger on the team.

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln are excited about The Walking Dead Season 8 Premiere, which just happens to be the 100th episode. Andrew Lincoln is quoted on Express UK.

“I know, you know, that we are going to have to come and bring one of the greatest episodes we’ve ever attempted, and we’re going to start the season with it.”

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln will reportedly return for “All out War” in their 100th episode, in October 2017.

