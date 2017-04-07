Russian Warship Headed Towards U.S. Navy Warships Following Syria Airbase Missile Attack

It has been reported that a Russian warship was spotted headed towards the U.S. Navy warships following Syria airbase missile attack late Thursday night, Fox News reports.

A U.S. official announced that Admiral Grigorovich RFS-494 was spotted coming from the Black Sea into eastern Mediterranean on Friday, headed directly towards the USS Ross and USS Porter warships, which were responsible for launching the Tomahawk missiles into the Shayrat airbase in Syria.

Russian news agency TASS revealed that the Russian warship was on a routine voyage to the Syrian port of Tartus, but the United States are still taking necessary precautions.

“The Russian ship armed with cruise missiles Kalibr will visit the logistics base in Tartus, Syria.”

Prior to their voyage beyond the Black Sea, the Russian warship stopped for supplies in Novorossiisk and was later seen taking part in a joint exercise with Turkish ships.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CNN that Tuesday’s chemical attack was one of three carried out by the Syrian regime in the past weeks using nerve and sarin gas.

Officials continue to make it known that this attack was not an attempt to remove Assad, but more to show that this type of action is unacceptable.

The most worrisome part of this attack for the U.S. is that Syrian regime’s backer, Russia, may turn on the United States. Although their roles are unknown at this point of time, Russians were present at the airbase when the attack took place.

In accordance with a policy between the U.S. and Russia to avoid conflicts regarding military actions in Syria, Russia was informed an hour prior to the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believed the attack at the Syrian airbase to be an act of aggression that “dealt a serious blow to Russia-US relations.”

Trump called the chemical attack an “affront to humanity.”

“When you kill innocent children, innocent babies, little babies… that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line, many, many lines. I will tell you, it’s already happened, that my attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much… You’re now talking about a whole different level.”

According to the New York Times, the agreement between Russia and the United States, which requires both countries to make each other aware of air operations in Syria, could potentially be suspended.

Although Russia did not use any defense against the U.S. when the missile strike was in action, Russia did confirm that they will cushion Syria’s air defenses and strengthen their army for future attacks.

While the Russian government is angry about Trump’s order to bomb the airbase in Syria, the United States government mentioned that Russia did not follow through with a 2013 agreement, stating that they would eliminate all chemical weapons in Syria.

Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson said, “Clearly, Russia has failed in its responsibility to deliver on that commitment from 2013. So either Russia has been complicit or Russia has been simply incompetent in its ability to deliver on its end of that agreement.”

A spokesperson for Putin, Dmitri S. Peskov, claims that they were unaware that Syria had any chemical weapons, and they denied knowing that Damascus was behind the chemical attack on Tuesday.

“The Syrian Army has no chemical weapons at its disposal.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that the U.S. government was very confident that the chemical weapons were released from the airbase in Syria, which was the target of Trump’s missile attack late Thursday night.

