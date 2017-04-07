Melania Trump’s $5,490 Red Midi-Dress: Sleeveless Valentino Daisy-Embellished Mar-A-Lago Dinner Dress [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump can be seen in the photo above with Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan prior to dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, April 6, in Palm Beach, Florida. Melania wore a vibrant red dress designed by Valentino.

According to Kate Bennett, a CNN White House reporter who was a former fashion editor, Melania’s red dress is the Valentino Daisy-Embellished Sleeveless Midi Dress, Red, as seen on Bergdorf Goodman’s website. That retailer lists the red dress at $5,490.

As seen in close-up photos of the dress, the Valentino midi dress was a daisy-embellished wool-blend dress. The red dress fell just past Melania’s knees, but not as long as her calves. Melania’s red dress landed just at the knees upon sitting, as seen in the photo below with Mrs. Trump seated on a couch at Mar-a-Lago.

The description of the red dress notes that the Valentino dress extends approximately 40 inches in length down the center back. As seen in a photo of Melania wearing the fitted dress from behind, the dress’ back indeed has a scooped length that remains fitted throughout. The square neckline of the sleeveless dress ensured that Melania would not receive any criticism about the dress being low-cut.

As reported by the Inquisitr, the black-and-white dress that Melania wore earlier in the day received both compliments and criticism, with some critics claiming the dress was inappropriate for the Wounded Warriors Project event at the White House.

The long red dress was further described as having a column silhouette with a straight hem and a hidden side zipper that allows for a long, fluid feel.

The Valentino dress is an Italian-made dress comprised of virgin wool and silk. Available in sizes from 2 to 10, the dress is still listed as “in stock” on Bergdorf Goodman’s website as of this writing.

Looks like @FLOTUS Melania Trump tonight wearing this $5,490 @MaisonValentino red dress with embroidered flowers. Hi, I'm Kate. pic.twitter.com/Lcnh70buxl — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) April 6, 2017

Melania can be seen in the photo below wearing the red dress as she sat down to dinner with Mr. Trump, President Xi Jinping, and Mrs. Liyuan.

As reported by People, the choice of Melania wearing red for dinner was likely a pointed decision, because the color red is symbolic of good luck and fortune in Chinese culture.

According to Vogue, the color red is also associated with happiness in the Chinese culture. Therefore, Melania’s choice to wear red may have been less related to being associated with the Republican Party and more to sending a message that her weekend with politicos at Mar-a-Lago would come along with well-wishes. As seen in the photo above, Melania’s dress was a red compliment to the matching red flowers on the dinner table.

The embellished flowers on Melania’s red dress can be seen in close-up photos of the dress.

Reactions to Melania’s latest choice of dress have brought comments like the following to social media.

"I'm watching Melania in her red dress smiling and clapping. She looks as if she's on cue, and doesn't exactly understand. 'Smile & nod.'"

