Quincy Brown Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian’s New Boyfriend Is Diddy’s 25-Year-Old Son

Quincy Brown is getting quite a lot of the spotlight, with Diddy’s 25-year-old son now gaining fame as Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend.

The relationship got some attention this week when the pair were spotted out at a West Hollywood restaurant, leading many to the internet to find pictures of Quincy Brown. Photos of the pair on their date were splashed across celebrity news outlets and shared on social media.

“The reality star was spotted out with Quincy Brown in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday night. Kourtney and the 25-year-old actor hit up the celeb-favorite hot spot Craig’s during their night out on the town,” Entertainment Tonight noted.

“For the outing, the 37-year-old TV personality went rocker chic, sporting an Iron Maiden T-shirt with distressed jeans and tinted shades.”

Quincy is actually the son of singer Al B. Sure and model Kim Porter, but is the adopted son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, and has followed the footsteps of all of his parents into show business.

While he may not be as famous as his hip-hop mogul father, Quincy Brown has made a name for himself as an actor and singer. In 2015, he was cast in the Lee Daniels drama Star, which follows the lives of three women trying to make it in the music business.

He almost had a chance for a much bigger break. Quincy Brown was offered a role on the smash hit Empire, but turned it down after looking over the contract with his dad.

“Basically, I pretty much booked the role,” he said in an interview on Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club, via Centric. “Dealing with a show like that, it breaks down almost like a ‘Glee.’ It breaks down theatrically and musically. Theatrically, it was an absolutely good deal. No complaints there at all. I was ready to go, but they didn’t let me know that there was a mandatory music side that came with the theatrical contract [like a 360 deal].”

Quincy Brown has also done work as a model, even sharing some of his posed shots with his nearly 2 million Instagram followers.

But at the moment, Quincy Brown is most famous for his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. There is a 12-year age difference between the two, though Kourtney has shown in the past that she doesn’t have a problem dating younger men. Kourtney has been spotted at times with pop star Justin Bieber, who is 14 years younger than her.

The date also makes it seem that Kourtney and longtime boyfriend Scott Disick are once again on the outs. After breaking up in 2014, the pair have enjoyed an on-again, off-again relationship. Even through their down times, Scott and Kourtney have maintained a civil relationship for the sake of their three children, even going on family vacations together.

And Scott revealed in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that he still has feelings for Kourtney.

“I’m still, like, turned on by her if that’s what you’re asking,” Scott was seen telling Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloé, via a preview clip from Us Weekly.

If Quincy Brown is indeed Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend, it won’t be the first time he has dated within the extended Kardashian clan. A few weeks ago, he was spotted with Blac Chyna after she split from Rob Kardashian.

