Hillary Clinton Once Accused Of Approving Delivery Of Sarin Gas To Syrian Rebels In Order To Set Up Assad

During the 2016 U.S. presidential primaries, the Inquisitr reported that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh had publicly claimed to believe that then-candidate (and former Secretary of State) Hillary Clinton had approved delivery of sarin gas to Syrian rebels. According to Hersh, the unbelievable actions attributed to Clinton allegedly took place while she was acting as a go-between for the Obama administration and the rulers of several Middle Eastern countries, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Hersh claims that the transfer of chemicals took place when Hillary was acting in her official capacity as secretary of state, a role she held from 2009 to 2013. The reason for funneling chemicals into Syria was allegedly to set up a sarin gas attack within the nation’s borders and lay the blame for the attack solely on the shoulders of embattled Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, thus providing the United States with a valid excuse to invade Syria.

“By the terms of the agreement, funding came from Turkey, as well as Saudi Arabia and Qatar; the CIA, with the support of MI6, was responsible for getting arms from Gaddafi’s arsenals into Syria.”

According to a report by The Free Thought Project, the arms funneling (including chemical weapons, likely the precursors to sarin, which Gaddafi’s Libyan arsenals stockpiled) also involved the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya. That embassy would later be attacked in 2012, also under the watch of Hillary Clinton. The attack on Benghazi cost the lives of Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other American operatives. Stevens was the first American ambassador to be killed at their post since 1979, and the fallout of the Benghazi attack dogged the remainder of Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state as well as her presidential campaign.

Allegedly, and according to investigative reporter Seymour Hersh, Benghazi was the “rat line” for the transport of Libyan weaponry, possibly including sarin gas or its chemical precursors, into Syria.

In addition to Hersh, reporter Christopher Lehmann pointed an aggressive finger at Hillary Clinton with regard to her connection to aiding Syrian rebels in an attempt to overthrow Assad. On October 7, 2013, Lehmann claimed that both Saudi Arabian and American officials at the top level of government had their hands all over the chemical weapons being used in Syria against the nation’s own citizenry. What’s more, Lehmann cited a completely different set of sources that led him to the same conclusion reached by Hersh.

“Evidence leads directly to the White House, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey, CIA Director John Brennan, Saudi Intelligence Chief Prince Bandar, and Saudi Arabia´s Interior Ministry.”

As MSNBC reports, the article titled “Top US and Saudi Officials responsible for Chemical Weapons in Syria” claimed that the purpose behind Hillary Clinton, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia getting chemical weapons into Syria was most likely to give the West a foothold to get boots on the ground in the country, with the ultimate goal of overthrowing Assad.

“The decision to launch the chemical weapon on 21 August was most likely based on two considerations. That the use of chemical weapons was already planned. That the Jobar Entrance should be defended at all costs. The final decision, made by Zahran Alloush may in fact have been predetermined together with his U.S. – Saudi liaison officers. “Launching a chemical weapons attack would allow the USA, UK and France, to call for military strikes against Syria and to turn the tide.”

On Tuesday, a horrific chemical attack (similar to what was allegedly planned by U.S. and Saudi Arabian forces under Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, per the investigative reporting of Seymour Hersh) took place in Syria. As ABC News reports, the shocking attack on civilians is being blamed for at least 100 deaths, including 30 children, and 400 more injuries. Now, despite her presidential election loss, Hillary Clinton is calling on American forces to “take out” Assad’s air force capabilities.

“Assad had an air force and that air force is the cause of most of the civilian deaths as we’ve seen over the years and as we saw again in the last few days. I really believe we should have and still should take out his airfields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them.”

Hillary Clinton made her remarks, calling for the Syrian intervention she was allegedly aiming for years ago (and for precisely the same reason that Hersh claimed she would) at the Women in the World Summit in New York City on Thursday. Interestingly, initially the global media powers-that-be declined to call the chemical attacks in Syria “sarin” attacks. Now, however, the New York Times is reporting that the victims of the horrific attacks did show evidence of sarin gas exposure.

As MINA reports, some are still wondering if it’s possible that the recent sarin attack in Syria is traceable back to Hillary Clinton. According to the publication, in 2014, then-POTUS Barack Obama admitted that Assad had destroyed Syria’s known chemical weapons under the watchful eye of UN inspectors. What’s more, even though Washington, Hillary Clinton, and others were quick to point the finger at Assad for the sarin attack, both Al Qaeda and ISIS are known to have possession of chemical weapons.

Even U.S. politician Ron Paul doesn’t believe that Assad was behind this week’s sarin attack, and he went on the record to make his views clear.

Wherever the sarin gas may have come from, be that Hillary Clinton as alleged by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh last year or some other source, it appears that the end result is likely going to be the same. In addition to Clinton’s calls to “take out” Assad’s air force, NBC News is reporting that Donald Trump was briefed today by Defense Secretary James Mattis regarding U.S. military options in Syria.

Military options in Syria would almost certainly target Bashar al-Assad’s regime directly, laying on his shoulders the blame for this week’s deadly sarin gas attack, and laying the groundwork for the U.S. toppling of his regime, something Hillary Clinton has reportedly been vying for for years.

***Update: It has just been reported by The Washington Post that the United States military has launched roughly 50 cruise missiles at Syrian military targets on Thursday night. The attack marks the first publicly acknowledged direct U.S. assault on Assad’s regime since the civil war began in Syria, and is presumed to be a direct response to this week’s sarin gas attack.***

