‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Cast, Plot Details, And Release Date: Billie Lourd To Star In Lead Role

American Horror Story Season 7 has cast Scream Queens star Billie Lourd in the upcoming instalment of the FX anthology series, alongside AHS regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

According to Deadline, the Scream Queens breakout star, and daughter of the late Star Wars vet Carrie Fisher, will be playing a lead role with Paulson and Peters in the upcoming election-themed season of the AHS.

Billie Lourd will be starring in Season 7 of #AHS. pic.twitter.com/W9vhGAvpx6 — AHS Central (@Facts_AHS) April 6, 2017

Details about what kind of character she will be playing remain a secret, the same way as her fellow newbie in the franchise, Billy Eichner.

In fact, information about the new season itself remains under wraps as the showrunners try to maintain a sense of thrill by not revealing any more information that is necessary to keep fans at the edge of their seats when the American Horror Story Season 7 is finally released.

What we do know is that the season has already been confirmed by FX and will be all about every Americans’ most horrifying experience: the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

In a report from Den of Geek, FX CEO John Landgraf confirmed that AHS will be returning for Season 7 after the success of the American Horror Story Season 6, titled My Roanoke Nightmare.

“AHS confronts our deepest fears with unmatched suspense and style. Each new instalment is a cultural event, hotly anticipated for its theme, imagery, cast, and twists.”

“We thank the creators and their team, the cast and everyone who has continued to make AHS such an extraordinary series,” Landgraf added.

Aside from that, AHS creator Ryan Murphy has also unveiled the focus topic of the American Horror Story Season 7. At the time, Murphy was interviewed in Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen when he revealed his ideas for the anthology’s new season.

“Well, I don’t have a title. But the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

To top that off, Murphy was still pondering whether to add a “Trump” character when Cohen queried on the matter, launching speculations on who will be playing the current U.S. president.

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, Kathy Bates is among the top choices for fans to play Donald Trump.

Although a report from Quartz stated that Bates playing Trump was already a “done deal,” the actress, who is also a regular in the franchise, hasn’t been revealed to be among the cast of American Horror Story Season 7.

Paulson, an AHS regular, who has been announced to be included in the upcoming instalment of the series, may also be a possible candidate to play Trump, although a March report from Deadline speculates that she may be reprising her “Coven” character in Season 7.

At the time, the outlet asked Paulson which character she wanted to portray again.

“Cordelia Foxx, because I would like to see her getting her powers as the Supreme. Maybe we’ll get to see that,” she answered.

While she may not be in the director’s seat, Paulson’s wish to reprise her character may not be that far off, as showrunner Ryan Murphy revealed how future seasons of the American Horror Story will be interwoven.

So far, the revealed American Horror Story Season 7 cast, as of the writing of this article, are Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Billy Eichner, and Billie Lourd. The characters for the cast members announced so far have yet to be revealed, as Murphy and FX maintains utmost secrecy about the franchise’s new instalment.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]