Lala Kent And Erika Girardi Have More In Common Than You Think

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and RHOBH star Erika Girardi seem to have a lot in common. For one, they’re both sexy and fierce. They are secure with their sexuality and with who they are. Both women have felt like an outsider on their reality shows. Lala explained on social media why Erika is her “mommy” and what her new Twitter handle means.

#givethemlala A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Lala Kent is familiar with the music industry. She dropped a song with castmate James Kennedy last year. She also revealed that she’s thinking about getting into music. While watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kent tweeted that Girardi is her “mommy” and “life goals.”

"How do you think I feel when the whole conversation is about me and my vag?" @erikajayne is life & goals. #mommy #RHOBH — Give Them Lala (@lala_kent) March 14, 2017

According to the BravoTV blog, Lala explained her Twitter handle, Give Them Lala, and how you can use her philosophy in your own life.

“Don’t care. Take accountability when you’re wrong. If you mess up, who cares? You didn’t kill anyone,” she told a fan. “Just be who you are. Whatever you feel good about doing, just do that. Don’t worry about what anybody else is thinking… Give them whoever. Give them Lisa Vanderpump. I love it.”

Thank you and goodnight… #glaadawards2017 A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 2, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

Kent had her own brush with pantygate on Vanderpump Rules. Earlier on in Season 5, the Sur staff was planning the restaurant’s Los Angeles Pride celebration. Lisa Vanderpump explained that Pride is one of the biggest days of the year for Sur, and the stakes are even higher.

She handed out hot pink baseball caps for the men. The women had to wear lingerie-inspired costumes. Lisa asked Lala and Ariana Madix to try on the ensembles. Lala then revealed to the group that she was going commando that day.

“You’ve got a short dress on and no underwear?” Vanderpump asked.

The rest of the Sur staff looked stunned and confused by Kent’s admission. Some of them even looked around each other in disgust, reports Us Weekly.

“I hope they burn that chair that she’s sitting in,” Katie Maloney said.

Pantygate has also swept Season 7 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit and Paul Kemsley called out Erika Girardi for accidentally flashing them during a white party at one of Vanderpump’s restaurants. Dorit was not happy when Paul looked at Erika’s private parts for a long time. She was not sure whether Erika was deliberately flashing everyone at the party.

The next day at home, she and her husband “PK” discussed pantygate. Though Dorit admitted at first that it was “no big deal” since “we all have done without any underwear,” she wasn’t so sure of Erika’s intentions, reports People.

“I know this — if I was going there in a short skirt and there was a man sitting in front of me, I would do everything in my power to make sure my legs were crossed,” Dorit said. “Or I’d have a napkin over it or a pillow over my lap. I’d do something about it.”

“Maybe Erika’s bits are available for the world?” Paul joked.

“Obviously, I’m a straight male and I noticed quite early on,” he later said. “But I’m never going to say anything because it’s quite inappropriate. I was getting … embarrassed. I’m sitting there and I’ve got to focus and I kept looking down. What am I supposed to say? Close your legs darling, I don’t like the view? I didn’t mind the view!”

Dorit wasn’t upset with her husband for looking. She was more upset with Erika going commando at the party. She was willing to give Erika the benefit of the doubt, but the two have been feuding over the incident for a good part of the season. And pantygate was brought up yet again in Part 1 of the RHOBH reunion, according to TooFab

[Featured Images by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Sharknado and Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]