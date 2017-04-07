Janet Jackson’s ‘Unbreakable World Tour’ (Pregnant) Pause: What The New Mom Is Doing Now

A glowing Janet Jackson took to social media one year ago today, April 6, to postpone her in-demand Unbreakable World Tour for the sake of her then-unborn child.

Now, more than three months after the arrival of little Eissa Al Mana, the 50-year-old “All For You” singer’s first son with her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, sources for E! News have reportedly shared some of the experiences that the new mom has gone through as of late, and revealed that Jackson is in no real rush to record new music or restart the run of the unfulfilled Unbreakable World Tour dates.

A message from Janet…https://t.co/KrzYZ4eyvD — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 6, 2016

“[Janet] has felt extremely blessed and is so excited to be a mom,” the Jackson insider remarked, “[and] she has spent most of Eissa’s early days and weeks holed up at their London home.”

After decades of bouncing around the globe to promote her 100 million records-strong discography through performances and world tours, including her seventh no. 1 Billboard album, Unbreakable, Janet and Eissa reportedly recently decided to make England their permanent home base; with two of Jackson’s relatives, matriarch Katherine and half-sister Reebie, often stopping by the United Kingdom abode to visit the superstar and her baby boy.

According to the source, the normalcy of Janet’s daily routine is something that has carried over from the low-key lifestyle that both Jackson and Wissam were accustomed to well before they met one another.

“Janet and her husband began enjoying a low-key life split between Dubai and Qatar, citing far greater privacy than they could ever expect to get in the States,” the report explains, adding that Jackson and Wissam “pretty much keep to themselves” for the sake of keep paparazzi out of their personal business.

“Janet goes out here and there for events [and errands] at times, but mainly keeps a low profile.”

When Jackson does step out, comfort is often the name of the game which means lots of sweatpants, scarves to keep her warm, and light-to-no-makeup on her famous face; something that E! News writer Seija Rankin professes is paramount to the true personality of the legendary performer.

“She is a really zen person,” Rankin responds, “she’s in her element. She loves being a mom and this is what she has been waiting her whole life for.”

Janet Jackson officially announces her pregnancy ‘blessing’ at 50 – see the exclusive photo https://t.co/fAQjKm3qab pic.twitter.com/JIkDiBGCXw — People Magazine (@people) October 12, 2016

Instead of singing to different crowds every night, Jackson now apparently gets a kick out of sharing her vocal talents with baby Eissa, who is said to smile whenever he hears his mother’s soothing voice singing to him. Additionally, the connection between mother and child has purportedly managed to also strengthen the bond between Janet and Wissam, with the source noting their relationship as going “really well” as husband and wife get used to their newest “third wheel.”

However, not everything is roses at the current moment for Camp Jackson/Al-Mana, as several publications continue to report on the ongoing legal battle between Jackson’s mother, Katherine, and Katherine’s nephew, Trent Jackson, who is being sued by the matriarch for alleged elder abuse.

“The trial proceedings are [currently] ongoing in Los Angeles,” the post points out, “but Katherine has been spending as much time in London as possible,” to partly remain safe from Trent’s possible advances, and “to visit with Janet and her new grandson.”

Janet Jackson's family is opening up about her "beautiful baby boy" Eissa Al Mana: https://t.co/kMg9kxovKA pic.twitter.com/sSnxxpkVnq — E! News (@enews) February 28, 2017

As for how all the highs and lows of Janet Jackson’s present-day life fits into her life as a music superstar, no one really knows right now. Following the temporary cancellation of the Unbreakable World Tour last April, it was always expected that the shows would pick up once again sometime this year, as noted by a statement given by event promoter Live Nation, but nothing has been wholly confirmed by Jackson or her team as of yet.

“New dates [for Janet Jackson’s Unbreakable World Tour] will be announced at a later time,” the note read, as Rolling Stone transcribed, “and tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.”

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]