Lindsay Lohan Sheds Some Skin After Burkini Photos Surface

There have been talks that Lindsay Lohan may convert to Islam. The 30-year-old actress was spotted wearing a burkini while on vacation in Phuket, Thailand. The photos surfaced on Wednesday, April 5 and caused a stir on social media. It caused a lot of feelings from those who believe Lindsay shouldn’t be wearing a burkini, even if she’s practicing the Islam faith.

The former Mean Girls star has swapped out her burkini for a modest swimsuit in Thailand. According to the Daily Mail, Lohan wore a black one-piece swimsuit that featured cut-outs at the waist and a mesh panel on the back. It also had a zip-up front which the actress wore low to show off some cleavage.

Lindsay wore her hair loose and had dark sunglasses on her head. She also carried around a hot pink tote bag on her shoulder. She was seen talking to friends and blowing a kiss to someone. It was a just of pace from the photos of Lindsay wearing a burkini earlier this week. Though the photos didn’t surface until April 5, Lindsay was spotted wearing the burkini while paddleboarding, according to the Daily Mail.

The burkini was invented in 2004 by Australian designer Aheda Zanetti. She wanted to create the swimwear so Muslim women could uphold modesty traditions while at the beach. It’s also a form of empowerment for women, Zanetti told The Guardian.

“I remember the feeling so clearly. I felt freedom. I felt empowerment, I felt like I owned the pool. I walked to the end of that pool with my shoulders back.”

Several of the photos showed the actress sitting atop of the rocks and smoldering. The other photos showed her carrying an oar in one hand and her paddleboard by her side. Lohan has been on vacation in Thailand for the past two weeks following a trip to Dubai to visit her family, reports Us Weekly. Lohan has also shared several photos of herself wearing more cleavage-baring swimsuits and bikinis on her Instagram page.

Check out Lindsay Lohan’s swimsuit photos below.

It is unclear why the former Disney star chose to wear a burkini on vacation. To some, it looked like she was posing for a photo shoot. Lindsay has been studying Islam and was seen carrying a Quran back in 2015. She later explained that the holy book was a gift from a friend.

“My very close friends, who have been there for me a lot, in London are Saudi and they gave me the Quran and I brought it to New York because I was learning,” Lohan said. “It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am.”

“I was a bad person for holding a Quran,” she continued. “I was so happy to leave and go back to London after that. Because I felt so unsafe in my own country after this. I mean, people were, like, horrible to me.”

She’s even been spotted wearing a headscarf. During a recent trip to London’s Heathrow airport, she revealed that she was profiled while wearing one.

“[British Airport Security] opened my passport and saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and started immediately apologizing, but then said ‘please take off your headscarf.’ And I did, it’s okay,” she told Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain.

Back in January, Lohan changed her Instagram bio to “Alakium salam,” an Arabic greeting that translates to “and unto you peace.” According to the Daily Beast, she also removed all posts of her wearing bikinis and scantily clad attire.

While Lindsay hasn’t officially converted to Islam, she has embraced the faith as of late. As for her beliefs, she said it wouldn’t feel right to talk about converting until she’s finished studying the Quran, but that “it’s a consideration,” according to The Cut.

