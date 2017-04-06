Eden Sassoon On Lisa Rinna: ‘RHOBH’ Star Publicly Ends Friendship With Co-Star?

Eden Sassoon was new to this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she opened up about some personal issues in hopes of bonding with the ladies. For example, she opened up about losing her sister to drugs, as she overdosed years ago. This was something that hit home for Kyle Richards, who has a sister who has struggled with alcoholism. While Sassoon meant to be nice and relatable when she shared her story, some people twisted it so it became a rude thing. Now, Sassoon is speaking out about the way Lisa Rinna has acted this season and she isn’t happy with Rinna’s behavior.

According to a new Bravo report, Eden Sassoon is now opening up about her behavior on the season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During Lisa Vanderpump’s party, Eden lost her cool. She yelled at Rinna for acting the way she was, which wasn’t exactly a pleasing behavior. Lisa was cold and she mocked Eden for finding her voice.

The reason Sassoon freaked out was because Lisa Rinna had turned her back on her for sitting down with Lisa Vanderpump to discuss why she had gotten a label placed on her. Sassoon had tried to help after Rinna made the accusation that Kim Richards was close to death, but after learning that Rinna had exaggerated, Eden stood up for herself.

“I don’t want to be perceived as a troublemaker, because I’m not! I did speak up, Rinna, when I was asked on the boat if Dorit had said anything to me…but THIS IS YOUR PROBLEM, not mine! I don’t need to speak up any more than I did if I don’t want to… I’m not letting your drama be my drama anymore! And please, don’t try and give me a therapy session about my reactions to this situation and my family history. I have a great therapist… maybe you should go see her! #EvilEnergy,” Eden Sassoon writes in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

While the party may not have been the right place for her to confront Rinna about her issues, it was clearly the right thing to do. Several of Rinna’s co-stars have been upset with her behavior on the show, including her comments about Yolanda Hadid possibly faking her illness last year. While Yolanda chose to walk away, Sassoon didn’t hold back when expressing her feelings.

“That’s right, Rinna, I have found my words. And don’t ever expect me to not speak up against your bullsh– EVER again. You have treated me like garbage, thrown me to the wolves, and then manipulated me into thinking that I should still have your back. HELL NO. I am so glad to be the one to actual shock you by speaking up. Your face is priceless. That’s right, someone called you on your sh–. #IAmNotYourScapegoat, Eden Sassoon explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Sassoon was only a friend of the wives, but given how she reacted to Rinna could give her a full-time role on the show. One can imagine Bravo producers loved seeing her confront Lisa, as so many people have had issues with the former actress on the show. Even viewers are starting to lose respect for Rinna, as she doesn’t think about what she says or does before speaking out against people. She has been responsible for many hurt feelings throughout her time on the show.

What do you think of Eden Sassoon’s comments about Lisa Rinna? Do you think it is wise for her to end her friendship with Lisa, given Rinna’s past behavior on the show with the other ladies?

[Featured Image by Leon Bennett/Getty Images]