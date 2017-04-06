Season 2 of immensely popular Japanese anime, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, will soon debut in Japan. Incidentally, the sequel with the tagline, “Sword Oratoria” of DanMachi, will be streamed exclusively by Amazon on its digital streaming channel reserved for anime. Besides the confirmation about DanMachi Season 2 exclusive streaming rights, Amazon’s Anime Strike channel also confirmed quite a few popular anime series that are being made available for North American anime fans.

Amazon Anime Strike channel has been confirmed to be the only streaming platform for Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria, the spin-off to the Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime series. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, instead of being a direct sequel to Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka, the second season will be a side story, as well as a prequel. What this means is that the supposed Season 2 of DanMachi will be focused on what Bell Cranel’s “girlfriend,” Aiz Wallenstein, has been up to ever since their fateful first encounter with the rampaging Minotaur. While fans are already grumbling about the implied fact that Bell and Hestia won’t be the main characters, the creators have promised several new and interesting plots and twists within a unique anime that follows the action and adventure of a group of brave warriors.

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Sword Oratoria will be directed by Yohei Suzuki. The Sword Oratoria light novels were written by Fujino Omori and illustrated by Kiyotaka Haimura. The English translations of the DanMachi light novels under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria are published by Yen Press.

Besides DanMachi Season 2, Amazon claims to offer more than 1,200 titles spread over a curated, ad-free selection of over 70 new and classic anime movies and series. The streaming platform revealed that several new anime series are headed to Amazon Anime Strike, including Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul, and season 2 of Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend. Other titles headed to Anime Strike this month include Atom the Beginning, Sagrada Reset, Armed Girl’s Machiavellism, Kabukibu!, Grimoire of Zero,? Anonymous Noise, Re:Creators, Granblue Fantasy the Animation, and Eromanga Sensei.

Interestingly, besides anime, Amazon’s manga offerings have also been quite popular. In fact, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite has already been dubbed as the Amazon Kindle Manga Model in Japan because the device serves as an ideal platform for regular manga readers. Since the majority of manga is monochromatic, the kindle’s e-ink screen offers the perfect combination of long battery life, crisp digital images of the panels, and automatic retrieval of latest issues as soon as they are released.

Apart from Amazon, online streaming company Netflix is also gradually expanding its footprint in the anime industry. The platform recently confirmed the addition of the first ever Godzilla anime. Besides CrunchyRoll and Hulu, American anime fans now have two more destinations to access anime.

