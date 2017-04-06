‘That’s So Raven’ Spin Off Confirmed, Production To Begin Soon

Disney Channel original television show, That’s So Raven, is getting a spin-off in the form of Raven’s Home which is set to go into production later this month.

That’s So Raven first aired on Disney Channel in January of 2003 and ran until November of 2007. It starred Raven-Symonè as Raven Baxter; Orlando Brown and Anneliese van der Pol as Raven’s best friends, Eddie and Chelsea, and Kyle Massey as Raven’s younger brother, Cory.

In the original show, Raven Baxter was a high school student with a special psychic ability. Raven would have visions of the future, small snippets with very little to no context, and the episodes revolved around Raven and her friends either trying to prevent these visions from happening or trying to cause them to happen, depending on the nature of the visions. This often resulted in comedic situations, although the show did touch on some more serious matters as well.

With the success of That’s So Raven, Disney Channel aired a spin-off in January of 2007 entitled Cory in the House,which was centered around Raven’s younger brother, Cory Baxter, and their father, Victor, who was played by Rondell Sheridan. In this spin-off, Victor Baxter was hired to be the personal chef of President Richard Martinez, played by John D’Aquino, and brought Cory with him to live in the White House. Cory in the House ran until September of 2008.

In the years since That’s So Raven aired its final episode, Raven-Symonè has been in several films, such as the Disney Fairies Tinker Bell movies as Iridessa, the light talent fairy. In 2015, Raven joined the cast of The View but left in October of 2016 to begin work on Raven’s Home.

The newest That’s So Raven spin-off will have Raven-Symonè and Anneliese van der Pol reprise their roles as Raven Baxter and her best friend, Chelsea Daniels. In Raven’s Home, Raven and Chelsea are single mothers raising their two families in a single household. Raven is mother to 11-year-old twins, Nia and Booker, who will be played by Navia Robinson and Isaac Brown respectively, and Chelsea is the mother of a nine-year-old son named Levi, played by Jason Maybaum. The show will also feature Sky Katz as Nia’s best friend, Tess.

“When one of Raven’s kids begins to show signs that they have inherited her trait of catching glimpses of the future, the already hectic household gets turned upside down, keeping even Raven on her toes,” said a statement announcing Raven’s Home.

Being a parent is hard enough. Being a single parent of a child with psychic powers is sure to make things even more interesting. One can only hope that Raven has learned enough from her own experiences growing up to help her child control his or her powers throughout the course of the show.

Raven-Symonè is set to serve as an executive producer on Raven’s Home, along with Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff.

“There is only one Raven – and for over 25 years, she has blessed audiences around the world with the greatest gift of all – the pure, unadulterated joy of laugh-out-loud funny. After being a part of over 20 different Disney projects, we are thrilled to be bringing Raven home to Disney Channel once again,” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Worldwide, in a statement.

Raven’s Home is set to air sometime in 2017 to the excitement of That’s So Raven fans everywhere. Hopefully, it will stand up to the fame and popularity of the show it stems from. After the success of the Boy Meets World spin-off, Girl Meets World, the odds are looking good.

