LG G6’ Release In US, Canada & South Africa Goes Official April 7, More Availability Details Here

Yes, the worldwide shipment of LG’s latest premium smartphone, the LG G6, has already commenced, the company’s official online newsroom announced. And with retailers expecting to get their stock soon, in no time, more shelves in major markets like Europe, Asia, North America and other parts of the world will have the LG G6 already on display.

LG G6′ initial release happened in its home country, South Korea. After its domestic launch, the tech giant then surprisingly made Malaysia the second market for the LG G6, rolling it out in the Asian country around mid-March. As listed on its official website, Malaysian retailer DirectD is currently selling the phone for RM 3,699 or around $833. Three color variants are available – the Ice Platinum, Mystic White, and Astro Black.

Furthermore, based on a release schedule mentioned by GSM Arena, the phone should be available by now in territories such as Israel and Australia.

This week, particularly on Friday, April 7, the LG G6 is slated to enter more markets as its release in the U.S., Canada, and South Africa will finally happen. Even though it won’t be widely available in stores until tomorrow, pre-ordering LG G6 for those in the United States has already been feasible via the Big Four carriers – Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile, Phone Arena reported. The release details for the unlocked version of the LG G6 in the U.S. are yet to be announced.

You can now pre-order the @LGUSAMobile #LGG6 ???? Order yours today and LG will throw in a Google Home! https://t.co/a2pKPW21FG pic.twitter.com/JrCXcUVlfU — T-Mobile???? (@TMobile) March 22, 2017

Meanwhile, the Canadian customers eyeing to own an LG G6 can opt to order their unit from any of the ten carriers namely Eastlink, Fido, Koodo Mobile, Bell, Rogers, Telus, Virgin Mobile, Freedom Mobile, SaskTel, nd Videotron. As for those who are planning to purchase their phone from a Canadian retailer, MobileSyrup revealed that it will be available in Best Buy Mobile, Wirelesswave, Tbooth Wireless, Wow! Mobile Boutique, and Costco Canada.

The LG G6 will also be available in South Africa tomorrow. Local website My Broadband reported that the phone’s local recommended retail pricing is R14,629 while contract prices should be at least R599 per month. On its official release date in South Africa, LG G6 will be available in Vodacom and MTN. The phone will soon be launched by other carriers – Telkom (April 20) and Cell C (May 1). The report further noted the following details about its release and freebies.

“For its launch offer, LG will include a 64GB microSD card and an LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset. Launch-month buyers will also get access to the LG G6 Game Collection.”

LG G6 enjoyed its grand unveiling at this year’s Mobile World Congress held in February, receiving mostly praises from publications and tech experts. According to LG Newsroom, the G6 is the “first global flagship smartphone to ship in 2017.”

“With a design based on delivering what everyday consumers wanted from their smartphones, the G6 features an unprecedented 5.7-inch display in a compact 5.2-inch body with minimal bezels for convenient one-handed operation without sacrificing screen real estate,” LG noted in the post.

“With an immersive FullVision display that supports both Dolby Vision and HDR 10, the LG G6 is compatible with more HDR content than any smartphone currently available,” it added, further sharing that “the unique 18:9 screen aspect ratio of the FullVision display allows the screen to be divided into two identical perfect squares, ideal for multi-tasking with the G6’s camera UX, which was developed with social media users in mind.”

Pocketnow described the LG G6 as “versatile.” Watch the publication’s review of the smartphone below:

The LG G6 is expected to available in almost 200 carriers and operations around the world. For those following news about the handset, The Inquisitr will continue to provide more release and availability details about the LG G6 as soon as they emerge.

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]