Samsung Galaxy S9 Development In Progress As Work On Note 8 Continues

The Galaxy S8 has not even reached stores yet, but the first rumor about the Galaxy S9 has already emerged. While the device is most likely still a year away, a report from a South Korean publication has provided the first rumored details about the development of Samsung’s next-generation flagship device. According to the report, Samsung has already begun work on the successor to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, the Galaxy S9.

The Galaxy S9 rumor was reported by South Korean publication The Bell, which cited an anonymous source who claimed that Samsung has already commenced the development of its next flagship smartphone. According to the source, the Galaxy S9 would be developed in numerous phases, with Samsung currently working on the upcoming device’ display.

“Since late last month, a display team for the S9 has started the development work with aims to supply samples from mid-April. About a month after the screen, other key parts such as modules are expected to be developed in phases.”

If these first rumors prove true, the Galaxy S9 will follow many of the design cues that debuted in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Just like the 2017 flagships, Samsung would be releasing the Galaxy S9 with two configurations, a regular 5.8-inch variant and a larger 6.2-inch Galaxy S9+. The initial rumors about the device provide very little information about what improvements the Galaxy S9 would offer over its predecessor, but the fact that its display is the first thing that Samsung is working on is indicative of the upcoming device’s killer feature.

Samsung is arguably one of the world’s most prominent leaders regarding mobile phone displays, with the South Korean tech giant providing panels to numerous other firms, including its arch-rival, Apple. With this in mind, there is an excellent chance that the Galaxy S9 would feature a revolutionary new display that would push the ceiling of the mobile industry even higher.

Rumors of a 4K display on a Galaxy S-series smartphone have been around for a while now. Even before the Galaxy S8 was released, speculations were already high that the South Korean tech giant is working on a smartphone with a UHD panel, much like Sony’s upcoming Xperia XZ Premium, a device that is equipped with a stunning 4K screen. Ultimately, however, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ launched with QHD+ panels, which are stunning in their own right, but still inferior to 4K displays.

With this in mind, there is a good chance that Samsung would finally roll out a stunning 4K Galaxy S smartphone for its 2018 flagship. Currently, rumors are high that the South Korean tech giant would be debuting its first 4K device this year, in the form of the upcoming Galaxy Note 8. A BGR report stated that the Note 8 is rumored to be equipped with a massive 6.32-inch Super AMOLED 4K display, as well as a fingerprint sensor that is directly embedded into the screen.

Galaxy Note devices are usually supersized and upgraded versions of Samsung’s S-series smartphones. Thus, if the tech giant does debut a 4K smartphone this year, there is an excellent chance that 2018 might really see the unveiling of a Galaxy S-series smartphone with a UHD panel. The report from the South Korean publication did not outline any other feature of the Galaxy S9, though it seems safe to assume that Samsung would also be buffing the device’s specs, such as its processor and memory. Overall, it would not be surprising to see the Galaxy S9 being equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835’s successor and 6GB of RAM.

The release date of the Galaxy S9 is, of course, unknown at this point. Considering that Samsung is working on the device this early, however, it is possible that the tech giant is aiming for an early 2018 release date, as early as February or early March.

