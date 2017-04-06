‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Kaley Cuoco Says ‘I’m Not Pregnant’ And Talks Season 11

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco wants to wear baby clothes. The actress recently attended the launch of her friend Haylie Duff’s new children’s collection, and at the event, she stated that the cute little clothes were giving her baby fever. She, however, was quick to add that she was not pregnant lest someone made it the next day’s breaking news.

Speaking of the collection, Kaley Cuoco told Entertainment Tonight(ET) that she wanted to wear the adorable clothes, adding that she was getting “a little bit of baby fever” because of the collection.

“Is it weird that I want to wear these clothes? Is that weird? In the largest size possible? It does give you a little bit of baby fever! Everyone is so cute, everyone looks so adorable, hard not to.”

In case her words were twisted, and her (no) pregnancy became the talk of the town, the Big Bang Theory actress was quick to clarify that she was not pregnant.

“And I’m not pregnant. I know that’ll be the next thing that everyone says tomorrow.”

Last month, the 31-year-old actress reportedly closed her contract negotiations for two more seasons of The Big Bang Theory. When ET‘s Carly Steel asked her about Season 11, Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the series, said that she had no idea about the new season.

“We only have a few episodes left. I’ve no idea what’s in store. So I’m as excited as you.”

The actress is currently taking home $1 million per episode, and according to reports, she and other original stars, including Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, have decided to take $100,000-per-episode pay cuts so that their co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch can get a hefty pay hike. CBS has renewed The Big Bang Theory for Season 11 and Season 12.

Kaley Cuoco is currently dating professional equestrian Karl Cook. In 2015, the actress split with her former husband, professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting, after 21 months of marriage.

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco are quite open about their relationship and often upload pictures of them together to their Instagram accounts. The two recently visited Omaha, Nebraska, which is Cuoco’s character’s home state in Big Bang Theory.

The actress posted a picture in which she can be seen with Karl Cook, with the caption, “Finally visiting Penny’s hometown in #nebraska???????????? only took me 10 years! @bigbangtheory_cbs.”

Finally visiting Penny's hometown in #nebraska ???????????? only took me 10 years! @bigbangtheory_cbs A post shared by @normancook on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

The Big Bang Theory actress and Karl Cook were in Omaha for the Federation Equestre Internationale’s World Cup Jumping and Dressage Finals. Cook, however, was unable to take part in the competition.

Ever the supportive girlfriend, the actress posted a photo of theirs with the caption, “Not the results we were hoping for this weekend but that’s the beauty of this magnificent sport. It’s a constant challenge no matter what level you are in your riding career… As @mrtankcook says ‘at the end of the day, it’s all/only about the horse’???????? onward!”

Last month, Cook visited the set of Big Bang Theory to spend some time with his girlfriend. Kaley Cuoco uploaded to Instagram a photo featuring her current boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki, who plays her husband, Leonard, in the series. In the picture, Galecki is seen cuddling Cook.

Cuoco captioned the photo, “Ummmmmm then this happened???????? @sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man!???? @mrtankcook.”

Ummmmmm then this happened ???????? @sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! ???? @mrtankcook A post shared by @normancook on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory Season 10 wraps up on Thursday, May 11. “The Recollection Dissipation,” the Episode 20 of the current series, airs tonight. In the episode, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) will be seen in a disheveled state, as he has pushed himself to the limit by collaborating on projects with Leonard and Howard (Simon Helberg) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) on the same day, according to the synopsis.

The Big Bang Theory airs every Thursday on CBS.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]