Melania Trump’s Sleeveless, Sexy, Low-Cut Black-And-White Dress For Wounded Warriors Event Gets Criticism

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump can be seen in the above photo from Thursday, April 6, as they walked into the East Room of the White House. Plenty of eyes and camera lenses were trained on Melania during the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event, and as soon as those photos were filed and made their way out to the public, people had plenty of reactions and responses to Melania’s choice of dress, with comments about the sleeveless, low-cut dress — and the hunt for the dress’ designer.

Herve Pierre: Melania Trump’s Mysterious Green Dress Designer – Is French-Born Designer Hiding From Backlash? https://t.co/0pUW9Wv0BH — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) April 6, 2017

Melania’s Black And White Dress At The Wounded Warrior Project Event

As seen below, President Trump gave a speech during the event, titled the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride, as Melania stood next to him and smiled, showing off the length of the black-and-white A-line dress with a black belt and black shoes. Other photos of Melania display the telltale red bottoms of her Christian Louboutin pumps.

Those who attend this type of event have been welcomed to the White House every year since 2008, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Also seen in the below photo, next to Mr. and Mrs. Trump are Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen.

The dress that Melania wore is getting plenty of feedback, even if people cannot yet uncover who the designer of Melania’s black-and-white dress might be. WWD does not yet list the designer of Melania’s dress.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Herve Pierre didn’t expect backlash when he dressed Melania for the inaugural festivities, perhaps one reason Pierre may not have an large online presence as a designer.

Melania’s most recent dress has been called sexy, with a plunging neckline by Express.co.uk. Melania’s dress was complimented by the publication as one that harkened back to the days of old Hollywood glamour, especially as seen against the backdrop of the red stairs of Air Force One as Mr. and Mrs. Trump descended the jet and walked onto the tarmac.

Melania Trump Wears Green Hervé Pierre-Designed Dress To Meet King Abdullah And Queen Rania [Photos] https://t.co/RrWbw5JELz — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) April 6, 2017

Mic claims to be keeping a running list of the designers worn thus far by Melania, and writes that the list will be updated over the next four years.

As reported by the International Business Times, Melania’s black-and-white dress was stunning. What looked like polka dots could actually be seen as a different design in closer-up photos. However, the publication also noted that there was backlash over Melania wearing a sleeveless and low-cut dress to the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event at the White House. Perhaps Melania already had her Florida destination in mind whilst dressing for the event, but some people found the dress to be inappropriate for the White House event.

Others compliment Mrs. Trump’s on-point fashion styling and wrote that the dress was perfect, no doubt comfortable for traveling from D.C. to Florida wearing.

President Trump and Melania can be seen in the above photo as the arrived on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

Others on social media reminded constituents of the controversy that erupted when former First Lady Michelle Obama chose to wear a sleeveless dress for her official White House portrait, comparing the harsh criticisms some people gave Mrs. Obama at the time to the compliments Mrs. Trump has received for her sleeveless dress.

A sampling of the comments being left online about Melania’s black-and-white dress can be read below.

“Our First Lady could wear White Stag from Walmart and would still be most graciously beautiful. Anyone saying differently would just be jealous.” “Ok Melania is wearing a sleeveless dress….where is the outrage against her?”

[Featured Image by Andrew Harnik/AP Images]