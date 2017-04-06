Conservative political pundit Ann Coulter is responding to the rumor that she has been dating comic Jimmie Walker for years, and she claims that it’s not true. According to Coulter, she is just friends with the Good Times actor.

The rumor got started during an interview with Norman Lear, creator of Good Times, All in the Family, and The Jeffersons, along with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Lear spoke emphatically with Entertainment Weekly, saying Coulter and Jimmie Walker were definitely a couple and that he had been to dinner with them. But even at that time, Barris was incredulous, because to fans of either Ann Coulter or Jimmie Walker, this seemed like an unlikely pair.

So…Norman Lear says Ann Coulter is dating Jimmie Walker? #DamnDamnDamn pic.twitter.com/vj25vLtjG9 — Garen (@tsunanymous) April 4, 2017

But after many headlines claimed that Ann Coulter and Jimmie Walker were a couple, Coulter spoke to PageSix columnist Richard Johnson to say that it isn’t true. However, she is confirming that the two are friends.

“This rumor spreads every now and then, but it’s never been true.”

Norman Lear, 94, stood by his story, but Kenya Barris of Black-ish wondered which part was harder to believe, that Ann Coulter, known for being tall and very thin, actually ate dinner or that she was dating Jimmie Walker.

“I’m not sure Ann Coulter eats solid food. I definitely don’t think she’s dating Jimmie Walker.”

But while Ann Coulter shut down one story, she floated another, this one regarding Jimmie Walker’s political affiliation.

“We’re great friends. He’s hilarious and a Republican. Now, that’s news!”

Ann Coulter says she is just friends with #GoodTimes star Jimmie Walker: https://t.co/xcoi4TZA1W pic.twitter.com/i0obNUXXY4 — Decider (@decider) April 6, 2017

At a time when many people define people as us and them, friends are often divided by political stance, and Ann Coulter is an outspoken, rather conservative Republican, while Norman Lear is a liberal Democrat, which leads many to another shocker: Ann Coulter and Norman Lear are buddies, and that Coulter, Lear, and Jimmie Walker all hang out and go to dinner, according to the Mercury News.

Ann Coulter is no stranger to using harsh language that gets under the skin of liberals, so picturing Coulter and Norman Lear as BFFs is a real head-scratcher to many. However, Lear describes Ann Coulter in an unlikely manner as a “dreamy, delicious, sweet person.”

But Jimmie Walker wouldn’t be the oddest person that Ann Coulter has been linked to romantically, as her dating history has been described as being eclectic. Although she has never been married, Coulter has been engaged more than once, according to Zimbio.

One of her fiances was Bob Guccione Jr., the founder of Spin magazine, and son of Bob Guccione Sr., the founder of Penthouse magazine. After Guccione, Coulter reportedly moved on to conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza. After D’Souza, Ann Coulter started dating Andrew Stein, a liberal Democrat and president of the New York City Council. Stein claimed that while Coulter had trouble playing nice with many in his social circle, he still enjoyed her company.

“She’s attacked a lot of my friends, but what can I say, opposites attract.”

Recently, Coulter has not been paired publicly with anyone on either side of the political fence and has said that she is concentrating for now on her career, including speaking engagements and publishing books on various aspects of being a conservative.

@AnnCoulter when your immoral racist fans realize you've had relations with #JimmieWalker Will they ban u like they did @TomiLahren pic.twitter.com/nuCuMVRxio — Tiffani Peoples (@Tiffluvs2shop) April 6, 2017

What did you think of the rumor of Ann Coulter dating Jimmie Walker? Are you surprised to learn that Walker is a Republican?

