OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5: First Leaks Tease Better Display, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 And Vertical Dual-Camera

OnePlus might not be as established as the leaders in the smartphone in such as Samsung and Apple, but the upstart manufacturer appears to have finally found its groove. The tech firm’s devices, starting with the OnePlus One, were smartphones that are every bit a flagship killer as their moniker suggested, and they were immensely successful, garnering massive demand from consumers. Unfortunately, this has caused OnePlus to stumble several times while seemingly chasing its own tail. Today, however, the company has matured significantly, and the impending release of the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 might very well propel the smartphone maker to one of the top spots in the mobile industry.

An Android Central report has stated that for the first time since its conception, OnePlus appears to be sure-footed and confident in the devices it offers to consumers. Its most recent release, the Midnight Black version of the OnePlus 3T, has been lauded by users and critics alike for its stunning finish, robust specs and most notably, its killer price. Performance-wise, the OnePlus 3T is no joke, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC and a hefty 6GB of RAM. The device is also fitted with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and a capable rear camera, which are more than good enough for everyday use.

Considering that OnePlus is known for being a smartphone maker that pushes its devices further than what the market currently demands, speculations are high that the OnePlus 4, or the OnePlus 5 if rumors prove right, would be no less than a monster. OnePlus has made it a point to equip its devices with the best components that are currently available in the market, and this particular business strategy has allowed OnePlus to grow at an astounding rate, with a dedicated user base that is both loyal and ever-growing.

Rumors about the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 are abounding, especially in the wake of 2017’s first high-profile Android flagship release, the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S8. Recently, however, a new set of leaks, reported by Chinese publication PCPop, have provided what might very well be the first glimpse into what the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 could offer. Needless to say, the leaks paint a picture of a smartphone that is both stunning in specs and performance — a smartphone that is, unmistakably, a OnePlus device.

The PCPop leaks state that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile processor. This particular aspect of the upcoming flagship device has been in the rumor mill for a while now, with speculations stating that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would carry the chipmaker’s latest mobile processor. The report further said that the upcoming flagship would be fitted with 8GB of RAM, which is double that of the Samsung Galaxy S8. In a lot of ways, a RAM boost would not be surprising as well, as OnePlus is known to push the envelope in specs, such as releasing the 6GB RAM OnePlus 3 in a market dominated by 4GB RAM devices such as the Galaxy S7 Edge back in 2016.

Apart from the internals, the report from the Chinese publication also stated predicted that the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 would be equipped with an improved display and a sleeker frame. Over the years, OnePlus has stuck with a Full HD panel, but for its 2017 flagship, an upgrade to a QHD display would make sense for the upstart smartphone manufacturer. A frame with slimmer bezels, similar to those found in the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG G6, is also expected for the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5.

Capping off the report from the Chinese online publication are the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5’s rumored dual-camera system. OnePlus devices have always boasted capable rear shooters, though the devices in themselves have never really been in the forefront of the smartphone imaging industry. Nevertheless, the mobile market’s current trend of embracing dual sensors might encourage OnePlus to take the leap. If there is anything unique about the leaked OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 specs, however, it would be the device’s dual-camera setup. Unlike other smartphones in the market, the upcoming flagship’s sensors are arranged vertically, giving the device’s back a distinct appearance. Considering that the reported leaks are tentative, however, it is best to take these speculations with a grain of salt.

The smartphone manufacturer has not announced the official release date for the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5, though the upcoming flagship device is expected to be unveiled sometime during the second half of 2017. Pricing for the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 also remains unknown, though speculations are high that the device would be priced just below the $500 barrier.

[Featured Image by OnePlus]