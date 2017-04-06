The Undertaker’s Top 5 Matches Of All Times That Will Surely Bring Back The Nostalgia [Video]

The Undertaker’s retirement has not yet sunk in completely as fans who have seen the legend for more than two decades do not want to believe that he is gone. The Deadman left a symbolic message at WrestleMania 33 with his black coat and hat neatly placed in the ring followed by his trademark salute to the crowd.

There has been no official announcement about the Undertaker’s retirement, but the messages from other wrestlers have nearly confirmed it, as reported by SportsKeeda. In his career spanning over 26 years, the Undertaker has appeared in 25 WrestleManias and hundreds of other matches.

For fans across the globe, The Phenom has been an integral part of WWE, and his retirement has left them heartbroken. Here is a list of Undertaker’s top 5 matches of all times that will bring back the nostalgia. You may want to bookmark the article and return whenever you miss the legend.

Vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania X8

The feud had started after The Deadman attacked Rock prior to the No Way Out, and Flair openly spoke against it. Ric also aided Rock in winning the same event by hitting the Taker with a lead pipe. Flair was the co-owner of the company at that time.

Undertaker challenged him to a match at WrestleMania which Flair accepted only after Deadman assaulted David Flair. Vince McMahon later added a stipulation and made it a no disqualification match.

The match began with a brawl outside the ring, but soon Undertaker had an early advantage. Even though Ric tried a leglock and Arn Anderson interfered, the major part of the match was dominated by the Phenom.

Six Man Hell In A Cell, Armageddon 2000

The match was one of a kind with six superstars fighting a hell in a cell match for the championship. The other wrestlers apart from the Undertaker were Kurt Angle, The Rock, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Rikishi.

The Phenom did not win the match, but he was responsible for the most famous moment of the match. He chokeslammed and pushed Rikishi from the top of the cell into a truck, and the incident left even other superstars stunned.

Vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25

This was undeniably the best match for both, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels, and possibly the best WrestleMania match ever. The build-up to the match was very thoughtful and intriguing.

The match was expertly wrestled as both the superstars tried raising the bar. It involved a botched dive by the Undertaker outside the ring which saw Michaels nearly win, but the Phenom returned in the ring in the nick of time resulting in frustration for Shawn.

The match that lasted over 30 minutes saw the Undertaker brave pain and convert a losing match into a victory. The entire match was one perfect sequence. Undertaker and Michaels have been involved in some epic battles, but this match truly stands out as the best.

Vs. Edge at SummerSlam 2008

Considering all the superstars that Undertaker has faced over the years, it is surprising to see Edge on the list. However, the match at SummerSlam 2008 turned out to be spectacular rather than just being a one-sided affair.

Surprisingly, Edge dominated most of the match and tried his best to win the match. He even speared Taker twice, once through the cage and then through announcer’s table. However, the Deadman was up again and this time to completely demolish his opponent.

The Undertaker hit Edge with his signature moves including a Tombstone. To finish the match, he ChokeSlammed Edge from the ladder right through the stage. The ending itself makes the match legendary.

Vs. CM Punk, WrestleMania 29

Undertaker’s rivalry against CM Punk was more at a personal level. CM Punk had mocked the Deadman for the death of Paul Bearer, his Mentor.

CM Punk’s heel work was one of the best, and that showed in the intensity of the match. CM Punk tried everything at his behest to get the better of Taker and came very close, but it was not his night.

Although the match dragged on for a little too long, it gave fans some classic Taker moments and a memorable last Punk Match.

Which is your favorite Undertaker match? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]