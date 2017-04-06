Who Killed Tupac? Sharitha Golden Denies Murdering ‘Dear Mama’ Rapper After Suge Knight Points The Finger

The mystery over who killed Tupac has lingered since his tragic death in 1996. As Suge Knight languishes in jail, awaiting trial for murder and attempted murder charges of his own, he has come forward to name two people he says are responsible for Tupac’s murder. Just days ago, Death Row Records founder Suge Knight claimed that it was Reggie Wright Jr. and Sharitha Golden who were responsible for the death of Tupac.

It didn’t take long for Suge Knight’s ex-wife to respond to the allegations that she was involved in the murder of Tupac. TMZ reports that Sharitha Golden not only denies killing Tupac but also says she’s ready to file a lawsuit against anyone who says she did. That could mean more legal trouble for Suge, who already faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

The night Tupac was shot in Las Vegas, his fiancé Kidada Jones asked him to wear his bulletproof vest, but he told her it was too hot. pic.twitter.com/WZaypPNl0l — Peanut (@PeanutLlVE_215) April 6, 2017

According to the Source, Suge Knight’s attorney, Thaddeus Culpepper, the former Death Row Records mogul has maintained for years that he knew who killed Tupac. In a signed affidavit, Culpepper said Suge has “known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight.”

Sharitha Golden says that claim is complete nonsense. She asked why she would have Tupac murdered when he was the most successful artist on her husband’s record label. However, Suge Knight never claimed that Sharitha meant to murder Tupac. Instead, he claims that Sharitha and his former Death Row Records head of security Reggie Wright Jr. were plotting to kill him and missed.

Suge Knight’s wife says she never tried to have Tupac killed https://t.co/biCNCMAjaM pic.twitter.com/33LT5VAn01 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 6, 2017

“I’m so damn sick of getting 100,000 calls about this. No way in hell I would’ve murdered 2Pac. For what reason?” Sharitha blasted in the video shared by TMZ. “This ridiculous theory that I had to get half of Death Row […] I already had half of Death Row, America. When 2Pac died, what did Death Row become after that? Zero. Nothing. A downfall.”

“I’ve been going through this for about 20 years with my oldest daughter that me and Suge have together. All her high school years, she got: ‘Oh, your dad killed 2Pac. Your dad killed 2Pac.’ It’s sad when a person can’t even put pictures of their dad on their social media because they get so many negative [responses]. And now, here it goes, the media done put bull crap out about I killed 2Pac now. I have young kids that go to school that now have to hear: ‘Your mom killed 2Pac.’ Let’s stop being ridiculous.”

Suge Knight’s claim about who killed Tupac isn’t really news either. Sharitha Golden says she’s heard rumors that she and Wright were behind Tupac’s murder for years. However, it’s now a widespread rumor due to this theory about who killed Tupac being included in a documentary about the “California Love” rapper and his very untimely death.

Tupac Shakur died on September 13, 1996, at just 25-years-old. The night before his death, Tupac and Suge Knight had been at the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. As they left the event with a convoy of cars, the vehicle containing Tupac and Knight was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. Before they were able to pull off, a car pulled up to the right side of theirs and opened fire.

Suge Knight claims he was the intended target on the night of Tupac’s deadly shooting https://t.co/tqelfqqhyr pic.twitter.com/0PFEUKcWlP — XXL Magazine (@XXL) April 4, 2017

Tupac was hit by four bullets during the drive-by shooting. Two times in the chest, once in the arm, and once in the thigh. It was determined after he was taken to the hospital that one of the bullets that hit Tupac in the chest ended up puncturing his lung. Despite all the efforts to save him, Tupac died after he was removed from life support in a hospital in Nevada. The mystery of who killed Tupac remains and the police investigation into his death is still open.

Suge Knight’s claims that his ex-wife Sharitha Golden and his ex-security manager Reggie Wright Jr. killed Tupac are only one of a dozen theories about who killed Tupac. Sharitha has made it clear that she plans to bring a lawsuit on anyone who claims she was involved. Considering these recent claims and the evidence left behind after Tupac’s death, who do you think killed the popular West Coast rapper? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Frank Wiese/AP Images]