Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Video Was Thrown Shade By Madonna As She Gives Shout Out To Coca Cola

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad video was thrown shade by Madonna through an Instagram post uploaded on Wednesday. Madonna posted a throwback picture of her holding a can of coke while rocking a Geisha-inspired look. The pic was taken in 1998 wherein the superstar released her single “Nothing Really Matters”. To those who don’t know, Madonna had a well-documented feud with the soft drink company in 1989 after her controversial music video led to the boycott of the Pepsi brand. She got the lucky part of the deal as Pepsi was left red-faced after that.

Now, a similar thing is happening to the beverage giant as their protest-themed ad received considerate backlash prompting execs to pull out the commercial from YouTube. Dealing with a case of déjà vu, Pepsi?

Madonna gave a sly dig to Pepsi

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Video was thrown shade by Madonna in a blatant photo she posted on Instagram. Joining the number of people who fired shots at Pepsi for the insensitive commercial, Madonna made sure the company saw the nasty shade she threw at them.

Following the withdrawal of their commercial from the social media, Madonna made fun of the company through a blatant photo of her holding a can of coke in hand. If that wasn’t enough, she placed a zoom-in photo of the coca-cola drink beside her picture. The caption of the cheeky snapshot was a first place gold medal emoji hinting that Coca-cola may have won this round. Their management is probably popping champagne as they celebrate their enemy’s loss. She wrote, “When you wake up and realize that S*** just really doesn’t make sense. Side Note: My Pepsi commercial was pulled 30 years ago because I was kissing a black saint! #ironic.”

Madonna’s throwback picture was taken in 1998 when the Grammy-award winner released her song, “Nothing Really Matters” from her seventh studio album Ray Of Light. Wearing a Geisha-inspired red ensemble, Madonna perfectly matched the drink on her hand, which was a can of coke. She’s definitely a member of #TeamCocaCola.

Madonna gives a shout out to Coca-cola, instead

The 58-year-old star has a long memory, indeed. Her caption refers to the 1989 Pepsi scandal she was involved with. Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad video wasn’t the first commercial to be pulled. In fact, it was Madonna’s Pepsi advert way back during the late 1980s after she sang the song “Like A Prayer” for the ad. And the singer is making sure that Pepsi doesn’t forget.

In 1989, Madonna signed a $5 million year-long endorsement deal with the company. Included in the agreement was Pepsi’s financial sponsorship of Madonna’s upcoming tour. The highly-anticipated commercial entitled “Make a Wish” shows the singer and her 8-year-old self watching each other on a TV screen. The advertisement premiered during The Cosby Show, which was a big hit back then and was shown in 40 countries with a viewership of around 250 million people. The two-minute telly ad features Madonna singing and dancing to one of the new tracks from her soon-to-be-released album. However, the chosen track for the commercial was “Like A Prayer” with its full-length music video released the following day. It was one of the most controversial music videos of all time as it shows burning crosses, the seduction of a saint, and stigmata. This drew the fury of many religious groups and viewers who thought it was part of the Pepsi commercial, calling for a boycott of their Pepsi products. Even the Vatican condemned the video and issued a warning to the company.

Red-faced, Pepsi pulled out the ad and canceled the sponsorship while Madonna got to keep her millions, which were paid in advance. The singer had the perfect shade for the beverage company as she vulgarly mentioned about “a black saint.” Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad video received backlash after claims that they were attempting to co-opt various political movements, such as anti-Donald Trump resistance, Black Lives Matter, etc. in order to increase their sales.

