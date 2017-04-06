Meghan King Edmonds Baby Weight: Did ‘RHOC’ Star Work Out To Lose The Weight?

Meghan King Edmonds gave birth to her first child, her daughter Aspen King Edmonds, back in November, and she’s been gushing about her baby girl on Instagram ever since. And Meghan has plenty to be proud of because she’s adorable, and she has clearly brought joy to the Edmonds family. When she got pregnant through IVF, King Edmonds was very open about her journey, sharing every step of the way on social media. And since Aspen arrived, Meghan has shared her parenting tips as well. So, it only makes sense that she’s open about her baby weight.

According to a new Instagram post, Meghan King Edmonds revealed that she did have some baby weight even though she has a thin physique. King Edmonds looked thin shortly after giving birth, but she did share pictures on Instagram of herself with a post-birth pouch. Meghan asked her followers for advice, as she didn’t understand if her pouch would go away on its own or if she had to work out to get rid of it. Now, she’s revealing that she has managed to lose the weight, and she’s feeling better than ever.

“A lot of people have asked me how I got my body back after having Aspen – well this is it: combined with breastfeeding, it was also important for me to consult someone who not only talks the talk, but walks the walks – Nancy Anderson. She’s a trainer and nutritionist (and fellow Mama!) who specializes in designing effective nutrition and workout programs for women (like me!) I know from experience: If you are looking to lose weight, while also increasing your energy, check out her 30 day slim down launching April 10. It’s a 30 day meal plan that will jump-start your weight loss and get you back on track and feeling great,” Meghan King Edmonds revealed on Instagram, sharing her friend’s meal plan on the social network.

While this is an Instagram post, marketing her friend’s workout routine, it is an honest post about getting in shape after having a baby. Many people are jealous of Meghan because she was able to get back in shape so fast, as Aspen is just a few months old. However, King Edmonds was in shape prior to getting pregnant, so her body bounced back really fast.

We brought all the beaches… ???????????????????????? A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Apr 3, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Of course, it does help that King Edmonds’ husband is a famous athlete. Jimmy Edmonds may not play baseball anymore on a professional level, but one can imagine that he has a few tips on getting back in shape. He’s currently splitting his time between being at home with Aspen and being at work. And Meghan King Edmonds is spending her time with her daughter, getting in shape, and possibly filming The Real Housewives of Orange County. Meghan hasn’t revealed whether she is returning to the show, but she questioned whether the environment would be healthy for her as a mother and for her daughter.

Just this week, King Edmonds revealed that she was hanging out with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. The two have been actively filming The Real Housewives of Orange County, and this made fans wonder if she’s returning to the show. Meghan has been rumored to be leaving the show, but King Edmonds has never actually issued a statement as to whether or not she’s leaving the show behind. The show will return to Bravo later this year.

What do you think of Meghan King Edmonds’ post about losing the baby weight? Are you surprised that she has managed to lose the baby weight by working out and breastfeeding exclusively?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]