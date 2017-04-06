‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals Identity Of Baby Daddy On Snapchat?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may have just confirmed the identity of her third baby daddy on Snapchat. The MTV mama posted a photo of her bare baby bump on the the app for all to see, but it was the caption that had fans talking.

According to In Touch Weekly Magazine, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry may finally be ready to reveal the name of her mysterious baby daddy. Kail, who announced she was pregnant with her third child last month, has refused to give any major details about the father of her unborn baby. However, many fans believe the dad is Kail’s friend, Chris Lopez.

Speculation that Chris Lopez was the father first began when he tweeted about his “miracle child,” in a post that has since been deleted. Later, Kailyn sparked more rumors during an Instagram live video when she she asked for baby name suggestions. One viewers suggested the name “Holden,” but Lowry said she thought “Chris” would make jokes like, “I’m ‘Holden’ the baby.”

Little one ????

However, Kailyn Lowry seemed to make the biggest reveal of all on Snapchat when she shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption “Baby lo,” seemingly referring to the last name Lopez. Although, Kailyn has yet to officially confirm anything, sources are revealing that she and the father of her baby are actually on good terms, and are even working through their issues in hopes of getting back together before the baby is born.

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him. He is supportive of her, so it’s been good,” an insider told Radar Online. “Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now. They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

Another insider revealed that the Teen Mom 2 star may never announce the identity of the father, despite the fact that she has people asking her about it every day.

“Kailyn may or may not reveal the information when she feels the time is right. People are asking her daily — dying to find out the name of the daddy and the gender of the baby. However, she is simply not ready to share that information. The news will likely come out at some point, because the cameras will be rolling again soon.”

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom she shares her three-year-old son, Lincoln, with, is also currently going through some relationship drama. Javi, who confirmed last month that he was dating former Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls, has split with his fellow MTV star after only two weeks of dating.

Although Javi revealed that the two are going to stay friends after the split, some social media posts by Madison may suggest something else entirely.

“One thing I’ll never do is beg someone to be a part of my life,” Walls, 26, retweeted on her Twitter account. Later, she took to Twitter again to reveal that she believes her generation has lost the value of romance, trust, and conversation.

Want to know more about me? Sharing my pet peeves and why I'm the worst texter ever on the blog! See my new blog post on kaillowry.com!

“Our generation has lost the value of romance, the value of trust and the value of conversation. Sadly, small talk is the new deep.”

While it seems that all hope for a romantic reunion between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin has been lost, the Teen Mom 2 dad recently revealed that he only wishes good things for his ex-wife and her new little bundle of joy.

“I’m happy for Kail. I wish her nothing but the best and health and wellness and all of that stuff, you know? I’m here for her. We actually are in a good place, and I just want health for her and the baby,” Marroquin told Radar.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry seemingly revealing the identity of her baby daddy on Snapchat?

