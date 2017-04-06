Brandi Glanville In ‘Barely There’ Dress At Age 44 Risks Wardrobe Fail At West Hollywood Restaurant

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took a major wardrobe malfunction risk on Tuesday night when the 44-year-old stepped out for a romantic dinner with her mega-rich beau at an upscale West Hollywood, California, eatery. The podcast personality spent the evening hanging out at Craig’s, a Melrose Avenue restaurant favored by Hollywood’s current generation of celebrity royalty. But it was her “barely there” dress and “no underwear” look that caught the attention of other patrons and paparazzi.

Glanville’s latest boy toy, Donald Friese, didn’t seem to mind his reality TV icon gal pal’s attire. The couple, who reportedly met on Tinder, already have a history of exposing their young love to the public. The pair has been dating for only about six months, but on Valentine’s Day of this year, they posted a naked “couples” selfie on Instagram.

That risqué shot, though revealing not too much — but just enough, must be classified NSFW, so in order to take a peek at Glanville and Friese in the buff, click on this link.

The young Friese is the heir to a fortune of more than a billion bucks from his salt-of-the-earth dad’s glass company, C.R. Laurence Co. The dad, also named Donald Friese, worked his way up the ladder of what later became his company — starting as a warehouse grunt straight out of the Army 56 years ago — to finally take over and sell the firm for $1.3 billion in August of 2015. The elder Friese made only one big expenditure with new fortune — he took $86 million to dish out bonuses to his employees.

But younger Donald is apparently having none of his father’s down-home, low-key ways, making waves on social media and on the Los Angeles scene with Glanville and her nearly-nude wardrobe, that risked bursting open on her during Tuesday’s date.

Brandi Glanville At Craig's Restaurant In West Hollywood – April 04, 2017

An alert celebrity-stalking photographer even rolled a video of Glanville in her cleavage-baring, thigh-showing little black dress. But be warned, the video — courtesy of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper — may contain some potentially offensive language.

The “bandage” dress, held together on the left side only by a mesh of string, revealing that Glanville was wearing quite literally nothing underneath the garment, is made by London-based House of CB, and reported sells for $195, according to the Daily Mail report.

But even Glanville who is not exactly famous for her modesty, appeared to feel awkward, appearing in public one slip away from exposing her most private body parts, obscuring her lower abdomen with her Stella McCartney clutch as she made her way to the couple’s car — and hanging on to Friese’s arm to balance in what appeared to be eight-inch spiked heels.

To view more photos of Brandi Glanville’s nearly-naked night on the town Tuesday in West Hollywood, click on this link, or this link, or this link.

