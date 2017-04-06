Bethenny Frankel Daughter Bryn: ‘RHONY’ Star Changing On The Show To Protect Daughter?

Bethenny Frankel is back for another season of The Real Housewives of New York and it appears that things are going well for her. Frankel is working hard on her business, Skinnygirl, and she is growing her team around her. But Bethenny is currently tying up some loose ends while filming the show, including selling her Tribeca apartment. Bethenny bought the apartment and invested plenty of money into renovating it, just to have her ex-husband live there when she filed for divorce. Frankel finally got the apartment back to sell, and she just wanted to sell it fast so she could close that chapter of her life.

According to a new Bravo report, Bethenny Frankel is now revealing that she may be holding back a bit to protect her daughter. It’s no secret that she can’t film with her daughter, as Jason Hoppy doesn’t want Bryn on The Real Housewives of New York. In other words, fans only see one side of Bethenny – her life without her daughter Bryn. While she has shared many things on television, there are some things that Bethenny won’t include.

Congrats @dressforsuccess on 20 yrs! Proud to partner w you to help women in crisis w #BStrong. Learn more & get involved: bethenny.com/bstrong #DFS20Years A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

“Here we go again. Season 9. This season was like one giant therapy session, and I definitely benefited from it. I am in a different place, a happier place. I don’t choose to go into great detail here, because I have a beautiful daughter to think of first, but suffice it to say I’ve been through hell,” Bethenny Frankel reveals in her Bravo blog, keeping things rather short for Bravo because of her daughter.

Maybe Bethenny only held back in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York because the focus had to do with her ex-husband. Frankel has refrained from talking about Jason Hoppy, as she didn’t want to say something about him that could come back to bite her later on. It has been a legal battle between Frankel and her ex-husband for years, as he’s wanted more money from her.

Frankel hasn’t revealed why she and Jason split, but she has hinted that he was jealous of her success. Rather than support her and enjoy her success with her, Hoppy was supposedly jealous of her when she sold Skinnygirl for a reported $100 million. Bethenny has said that cheating wasn’t an issue. Even though she isn’t talking about her divorce, Bethenny Frankel’s friend Carole Radziwill has revealed what she has seen and she would call it abuse on some level.

U better believe it. New #rhony coming at u next wk xo @caroleradziwill #tbt #doubletrouble A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

It has been four years since she filed for divorce and she’s slowly seeing herself come out on the other side. It has been rough for her, but she’s thankful for her daughter so it makes sense that she wants to protect Bryn. In other words, don’t be surprised if Bethenny holds back on this season of The Real Housewives of New York.

“Finally, I see some progress in coming out the other side,” Frankel reveals about her harsh divorce, adding about this new season of the show, “This is the funniest season yet, and then, there are some not so funny, mean and crazy moments. It is a very bumpy unexpected ride, and I always say, the show will always be ahead of us. Things happen that you could never predict. Enjoy!”

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel’s comments about holding back in her Bravo blog to protect her daughter? Do you think she’s referring to this particular episode because it showed her selling the apartment they once lived in, or do you think she’s holding back this entire season to protect Bryn?

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Us Weekly]