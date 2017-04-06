Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Controversial Julian Assange Relationship After Recent Visit

Pamela Anderson has been making visits to Julian Assange in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London for several months now. There was already plenty of speculation that the two were dating, or whatever you would call hanging out inside the embassy while unable to freely roam the streets of London. Now, Pamela is opening up about her controversial relationship with Julian Assange, talking about her reason for loving the Wikileaks founder so much in a recent interview with People.

“Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this,” Pamela Anderson said. “I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson opens up about her relationship with Julian Assange https://t.co/CfTIDsfiYv pic.twitter.com/pHAVrBzEZK — People Magazine (@people) April 6, 2017

Pamela was coy about whether or not her relationship with Julian Assange has taken a turn for the romantic or if they are just friends. She did say that she enjoys the “deep conversations” that they share. Anderson also said her relationship with Assange is “challenging.” It’s not clear if there are challenges between them or if she is speaking on the fact that he cannot leave the Ecuadorean Embassy in London due to his being wanted in the United States.

“I’m very concerned about his well-being and safety,” Pamela said of Julian. “I’m very moody. I wouldn’t say I’m a happy person. I’m tormented and love sick always. It’s hard to find relief sometimes, I’m trying to not feel lonely. But, I hurt a lot about so many things. I’m a romantic- it makes my stomach hurt.”

Pamela Anderson has always been defensive about Julian Assange and defends him to the fullest. She also goes to see him often, most recently showing up at the embassy for a visit just days ago, while wearing a very flirty floral dress. It’s a safe bet that her dress wasn’t the only thing that was flirty during the visit with Julian.

Pamela Anderson looks bloomin’ great in floral dress after visiting ‘boyfriend’ Julian Assange https://t.co/2X6jsxI7N5 pic.twitter.com/UBZwB4XP8B — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) April 4, 2017

Pamela made the trip over to visit her rumored boyfriend on Monday after attending the launch party for Coco de Mer’s Icons Collection at Albert’s Club, which is also in London. Pamela is a brand ambassador for the lingerie brand.

The 49-year old actress was first seen visiting Julian Assange at the embassy where he has sought asylum for the last five years last October. She’s been back several times for visits since, stirring up the romance rumors. Pamela has also written about Julian quite a bit on her own website, most recently on Tuesday. Just one day after she was seen leaving the Ecuadorean embassy in London after a visit with Julian. It’s clear that Pamela Anderson loves Julian Assange, even before she admitted it.

“He’s a good person who cares about the world,” Pamela said of Julian. “He is a kind and deeply empathetic person. He is funny, sensitive, romantic, surprisingly resourceful. He’s a good man.”

In addition to acting, modeling, and being a brand ambassador for a lingerie company, Pamela Anderson has also been an animal and human rights activist for years. Her website and her non-profit, The Pamela Anderson Foundation supports other people and organizations who are also fighting for the same causes.

HELP I read Pamela Anderson’s blog about her bae Julian Assange and now I need CPR https://t.co/lBpI7YvWSI pic.twitter.com/ZQ7fRdIElJ —????DENKYUU MEDIA???? (@DenkyuuMedia) March 31, 2017

In a recent blog post on that same website, Pamela Anderson wrote of Julian Assange, “My relationship with Julian — it’s no secret. He is one of my favorite people and he might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time. Famous for being persecuted is not a position of power but a position of vulnerability. I am concerned.”

[Featured Image by KGC-201/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images}