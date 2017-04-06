‘Shameless’ Season 8 Fan Theories: Could Frank Turn Over A New Leaf Or Die?

As fans continue to await the premiere of Shameless Season 8, more and more theories about how the season is going to go are continuing to form. Will Frank die? Could he turn over a new leaf? What’s going to happen to all of that meth?

While Showtime did confirm Shameless Season 8 by teasing fans with a 37-second clip that announced the series would return for another season, the clip itself did not reveal anything about the new Season. In fact, the video confirming the return of Shameless Season 8 was a compilation of clips from previous seasons of the series.

Thus far, Showtime also hasn’t confirmed a premiere date for Season 8. The Inquisitr, however, has speculated the premiere date will occur sometime between October and February based on how the network has released previous seasons of the series.

A quick search on Twitter reveals fans can’t stop talking about Season 8 of Shameless, despite the fact that it hasn’t started and doesn’t have a premiere date yet. For the most part, the trend consists of fans begging Showtime to release Season 8, asking when Season 8 is going to premiere, or simply talking about how badly they need to watch the new season.

Warning: The remainder may contain spoilers for anyone who hasn’t watched Season 7 of Shameless.

International Business Times reminds us that the Gallaghers were left at the end of Season 7 trying to deal with the death of their mother, Monica. Fans also knew Monica had at least $70,000 worth of meth that she left to her children when she died, and fans can only wonder how Frank and the rest of the Gallaghers will handle their inheritance.

At the end of Season 7, each member of the Gallagher family was seen heading into different directions after their mother passed away. Some have speculated the Gallaghers will still find a way to stay connected in Season 8. What took fans and the Gallagher children by surprise was just how hard Monica’s death was on Frank, which demonstrated how much he really loved her.

One of the biggest questions Shameless fans have about Season 8 is where Frank will go from here? Is losing Monica going to cause him to spiral out of control or will losing Monica be the motivation he needs to turn around and finally be a good father. Given the kind of person Shameless fans know Frank to be, there is a possibility it could go either way.

There have many fans who have pointed out the only way for Shameless to come to an end and feel complete is for the Gallagher family to finally move on with their lives. Could Frank turning over a new leaf and becoming a good father be next for the Shameless family? Some fans have even speculated that staying true to the crooked and tragic plot line of the show, it would make sense for Frank to turn a new leaf and then pass away after showing his children he can be a good father.

If Frank did turn over a new leaf and pass away in Season 8 of the series, would Shameless come to an end or would the Gallaghers continue without Frank to hold them back?

Unfortunately, what is going to happen in Season 8 of Shameless is nothing more than fan theories and speculation at this point in time. Showtime has been pretty tight-lipped about Season 8, including the premiere date. Considering Emmy Rossum revealed they would start filming Season 8 in May, it is possible fans could get more details next month.

What do you hope happens to the Gallagher family in Season 8 of Shameless? Do you think Frank could turn a new leaf or pass away? Do you think Season 8 could be the final season of the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section below.

