‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Bethenny Frankel Soured On Romance?

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel admits she doesn’t know if she would be willing to ever actually be a bride again.

In a PEOPLE magazine interview marking the start of a new season for the reality TV series, Frankel shared not only is finding Mr. Right not her primary focus right now, but she doesn’t know if she will ever take the plunge again following her contentious split with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot — especially since I’ve had a negative divorce,” she said. “There are a lot of members of our cast that are divorced, and people have had their issues, and I don’t know that I would get married again.”

The 46-year star also pointed to all the drama of last season’s episodes, when she accused the fiancé of fellow cast member Luann D’Agostino of cheating.

“Whatever is going on between Luann and Tom is their business,” she said. “I think that through this whole cycle I grew up a little bit.”

In one of the episodes in question, Frankel presented D’Agostino with the evidence she thought proved her partner’s infidelity without a shadow of a doubt.

“When I had that photo, I thought Luann would want to know that,” she said. “I thought I had some big evidence that maybe she was making a mistake. But in fact, that’s not what she wanted and I don’t think that really it’s my job now to speculate about Luann’s marriage.”

This season is partly highlighted by Frankel and D’Agostino burying the hatchet now that she and her man are legally married.

“She’s married, it happened, she’s happy,” said Frankel. “And she’s the only married member of the cast, so we need her, because we need somebody to uphold the title[of the show]. She’s like our mascot.”

Meanwhile, Frankel and ex Jason Hoppy were only married for two years, but the scars still linger.

Frankel has chalked all the drama up to her belief that money changes people, hinting that Hoppy became verbally abusive and greedy as she became more famous.

Even a formal split hasn’t completely stopped the two from publicly warring. For a while, the two battled over the rights to the home they once shared, with Frankel ultimately moving to sell the property.

More recently, Frankel was reported to be dating Dennis Shields, but she and Hoppy have continued to have their moments.

Hoppy was recently hit with staking and harassment charges after he confronted Frankel on a New York City street near their young daughter’s school, allegedly taunting her, “you can play your game. It doesn’t matter. You can get 10 lawyers. There’s nothing you can do to stop me. You’ll be sorry.“

Investigators also contend he contacted the reality TV star “numerous times via email and FaceTime, making verbal threats.”

He recently rejected a plea deal offer that would have legally ended the case.

Since then, Frankel’s relationship with Shields has also reportedly cooled.

“He’s still in my life,” she recently shared. “I saw him last week for his birthday, but I’m not ready to settle down right now. The truth is, the world made it into something more than either of us have.”

At the time, it was also reported that Shield was in the process of divorcing from his wife of 20-years.

“I care about him but the bottom line is he’s still married,” Frankel added. “And I don’t want to stop the music yet. I’m not ready to be linked to any one person. I’ve known him for 27 years and I care about him, but I’m keeping my options open.”

Frankel later described the entire situation as “not a heartbreak story, it’s a heart healing story.”

The Real Housewives of New York City season 9 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]