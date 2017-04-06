Nick Viall: Why Vanessa Grimaldi Allegedly Wants Him Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Nick Viall headed straight to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom after finding love with Vanessa Grimaldi on Season 21 of The Bachelor. However, reports are claiming that Vanessa allegedly isn’t too happy about the attention her fiancé has been getting on the ABC show.

According to reports, Vanessa supposedly isn’t the biggest fan of Viall’s recent stint on DWTS and has allegedly made it clear that she can’t wait for her fiancé to be voted off the show so that the two can start making wedding plans.

“Vanessa is not loving the attention [Nick] is getting on DWTS,” an insider alleged to OK! Magazine of how the Bachelor winner reportedly feels about Nick’s stint on Dancing with the Stars, “nor is she loving the fact that he has to get hot and sweaty with his partner all week long.”

The site even reported that Grimaldi has started tagging along with Viall to rehearsals, something that has allegedly left Nick’s dance partner, Peta Murgatroyd, not exactly thrilled.

“Vanessa started coming to rehearsals and that made his partner bothered,” said the source, amid reports the Bachelor couple have no plans to head down the aisle and get married anytime soon even after the current season of Dancing with the Stars ends.

Notably, Nick has been sharing some snaps from the DWTS set with Grimaldi on Instagram over the past few weeks. Viall recently posted a photo of himself, Vanessa, and Peta sitting at the judges table ahead of the most recent show on April 3.

“Vanessa is channeling her inner [Julianne Hough] #teambabygotbach #dwts,” Viall captioned the photo from the Dancing with the Stars set earlier this week.

Nick and Vanessa have not yet commented on the claims Grimaldi’s presence at Dancing with The Stars rehearsals hasn’t exactly thrilled Mergatroyd, though the report then went on to allege that Viall has supposedly told producers that he knows Vanessa is hoping he’ll be voted off the ABC show sooner rather than later so they can begin planning the wedding.

“Nick told a producer that Vanessa wants him to get booted to focus on the wedding,” claimed the source.

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s latest supposed drama comes shortly after Nick admitted to Us Weekly that he and Vanessa haven’t been making any plans to get married anytime soon, despite Viall getting down on one knee and proposing during the Bachelor finale.

Nick made the wedding confession in the new interview, as Viall replied “no, no” when asked by the outlet if he and Grimaldi had started planning their wedding yet.

“Like Vanessa and I have said, it’s too early for us right now,” Viall said of why he and Grimaldi won’t be walking down the aisle together at their wedding anytime soon.

Nick also admitted that he and the Bachelor winner are “still just doing a lot of new things together.”

But while there’s no wedding planning happening for Viall right now, Nick did confess last month that he and Vanessa are living together in Los Angeles while he’s filming for Dancing with the Stars, stating that he and his fiancé are “excited about that journey,” despite a wedding being so far away.

Although Grimaldi and Viall haven’t responded to rumors Vanessa’s presence at Dancing With the Stars rehearsals has left Peta none too happy, Nick did confirm to E! News last month that his fiancé has been around a lot as he practices his moves and also revealed that the twosome have been on a double date with Peta and her partner, fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“The double date was fun,” Nick told the site when asked about the double date the group recently went on prior to reports Grimaldi may be spending a little too much time with Viall in rehearsals, claiming that his fiancé has been “supporting him” with the show.

“I’m newly engaged, they’ve been engaged for a while, they just had a baby,” Nick said.

“Peta and I get along really well and actually Maks has been great,” Viall continued of his DWTS partner. “As a newly engaged couple, it’s always nice have a couple to hang out with and have fun.”

What do you think of reports claiming Vanessa Grimaldi allegedly can’t wait for Nick Viall’s stint on Dancing with the Stars to be over?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]