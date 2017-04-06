Chris Brown & Rihanna Friends Again? ‘Privacy’ Singer Wishes Rih’s Mom A Happy Birthday

Chris Brown and Rihanna have been fueling reunion reports ever since they were spotted leaving the same NYC hotspot back in January, but it looks as though neither Breezy nor Rih are too eager to shut down recent reports suggesting that they might be back on speaking terms. Now, it appears as though Chris Brown is only furthering rumors suggesting that he and Rihanna may be friends once again after he took to Instagram on April 6 to send well-wishes to Rihanna’s mom, Monica Braithwaite, on her 57th birthday.

Yesterday, Rihanna’s mom took to her personal Instagram account to share a photo of herself alongside a reflective caption in honor of her big day, writing, “Thanking God today for 57 years. The best thing about today is being blessed with love from all you guys. You make it so special. Love you. XOXOXOXO *kissing emojis.”

In response to her birthday post, Chris Brown took to the comment section of Rihanna’s mom’s photo to write, “HAPPY BDAY *red heart emoji*,” as seen in a screengrab captured by the Shade Room.

It didn’t take long for fans to begin weighing in with their thoughts on Chris Brown’s decision to extend happy birthday wishes to Rih’s mom, with some fans coming to Breezy’s defense for sending well-wishes to his ex’s mom while others criticized the “Privacy” singer given the nature of his and Rihanna’s history.

“Didn’t know telling some Happy Birthday was a problem,” one fan wrote in the comment section of the site’s post.

Another added, “These comments are the epitome of the society we live in: Unnecessarily negative.”

In contrast, one fan pointed out, “Ever since Karrueche blocked him out of her life, he’s been doing everything to get Rihanna’s attention smh,” while another fan continued, “He needs to let go.”

The news comes just weeks after Chris Brown was seen following Rihanna on Instagram for the first time since the duo called off their on-again, off-again relationship in 2013, further fueling reports suggesting that Chris and Rihanna may be back on speaking terms.

In addition, Breezy was seen following Rihanna’s best friend, Melissa Forde, on Instagram on Rihanna’s 29th birthday, prompting a whirlwind of speculation regarding whether or not Breezy may be attempting to get Rihanna’s attention on the social media site.

While neither Rihanna nor Chris Brown has spoken at length about the status of their friendship, Breezy was adamant about shutting down reports suggesting that he was getting close to Rihanna’s best friend after following her on social media in February.

“MELISSA IS AND ALWAYS WILL BE MY HOMIE,” Chris Brown began in an Instagram comment in response to rumors suggesting that he’s attempting to grab Rihanna’s attention on the social media site. “NO EXTRAS. Don’t get too excited people. Not gonna happen.”

Meanwhile, while Rihanna has kept mum about the resurfaced dating rumors between herself and Breezy, the songstress previously opened up about the nature of their friendship following their 2013 split during an interview with Vanity Fair, telling the publication that while she and Brown aren’t friends, they aren’t exactly enemies either.

“I don’t hate him,” Rihanna said when asked about whether or not she and Brown are still close. “I will care about him until the day I die. We’re not friends, but it’s not like we’re enemies. We don’t have much of a relationship now.”

Rihanna continued by noting that she “a hundred percent” thought she could change Brown, noting that she used to be “very protective of him” despite his 2009 assault on her.

“I felt that people didn’t understand him. Even after…But you know, you realize after a while that in that situation you’re the enemy,” Rihanna explained. “You want the best for them, but if your remind them of their failures, or if you remind them of bad moments in their life, of even if you say I’m willing to put up with something, they think less of you—because they know you don’t deserve what they’re going to give.”

What do you think of Chris Brown’s decision to wish Rihanna’s mom a “Happy Birthday”?

