‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry And Mystery Baby Daddy Getting Back Together?

Is Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry reuniting with her secret baby daddy? The MTV mom, who announced she was pregnant with her third child last month, may be getting back together with the baby’s father, whom Kailyn has decided to keep a secret for the time being.

According to Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry and her third baby daddy do have an active relationship, and he’s been there for her throughout the pregnancy. Sources reveal that the Teen Mom 2 star has been leaning on the mystery man, and that he’s been very supportive.

“He’s been there whenever Kail has needed him,” an insider close to the reality star revealed. “He is supportive of her so it’s been good.”

Meanwhile, Lowry and the father of her third child have reportedly been making a plan for when the baby is born this summer. The source adds that Kailyn and the dad are planning to co-parent their new little bundle of joy as of now, and are even working through their issues in hopes of getting back together before the baby is born.

“Co-parenting when the baby is born is the plan as of now,” the insider said. “They’re working on things currently [to get back together].”

However, Kailyn Lowry‘s third pregnancy hasn’t been easy. The Teen Mom 2 star, who is also the mother of sons Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, has been having a “rough” time while carrying baby number three. Sources reveal that despite Kail’s pregnancy woes she’s “pushing through it” and that she is beyond “excited to meet her new addition.”

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, the identity of the baby’s father isn’t the only think that Lowry is keeping a secret. The MTV star says she will not find out the gender of the unborn baby until the day it’s born. Only then will Kailyn know if she’ll be adding a third boy to her growing brood, or if she’ll welcome her first daughter to the tribe.

Currently, it’s unclear how involved Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy will be. Lowry, who has two exes, Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, who are very involved with their sons, Isaac and Lincoln, doesn’t know what to expect when it comes to baby number three. The Teen Mom 2 star’s rep previously confirmed that Kail and the baby daddy briefly dated, and that she doesn’t know how how much apart of the baby’s life the unidentified man will be.

“We don’t know how involved the father will be,” Lowry’s rep stated. “Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn Lowry has dropped some hints about her latest baby daddy. During a recently aired Teen Mom 2 special, which was filmed when Kailyn was newly pregnant, the MTV star revealed that she was dating a “super hot” guy.

“I’m kinda seeing someone. He’s super nice, he’s super hot. He’s like a 12 (out of 10). I don’t want anyone finding him because I don’t need the girls going after him,” Kailyn Lowry said.

Fans immediately thought that the man Kailyn was describing is her current baby daddy. While Kail has made some little slip ups here and there, many fans believe they figured out who the father of the baby is. Kailyn’s friend, Chris Lopez is the number one candidate to be the dad. Although Lowry hasn’t confirmed anything, fans may see the reality TV mom elaborate more on the situation during the upcoming Season 8 of Teen Mom 2.

