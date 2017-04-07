Miranda Lambert’s Heartbreak Reportedly Gives Sexy Boost To Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Love Life

Miranda Lambert recently poured out her heartbreak over her divorce from Blake Shelton in music. Now, however, those songs reportedly have had consequences that Lambert never envisioned, with Blake and his sweetheart Gwen Stefani allegedly enjoying a sexy boost to their love life because of Miranda’s music. The report about the situation comes in the wake of Lambert’s own confession that she drank more alcohol following the divorce.

Although Miranda’s and Blake’s breakup took place in July 2015, Lambert has continued to discuss the pain of her lost love and the way that she’s coping with heartbreak. During a concert at Joe’s Bar in Chicago this year, Miranda offered up a pre-song confession about turning to booze, reported the New York Daily News.

“I got divorced, so I started drinking a little extra.”

Lambert also confessed that she was motivated to pen her song “Ugly Lights” after spending time in Nashville “three nights in a row at like last call with the lights coming on.”

In addition, Miranda referred to using alcohol to help her survive her heartbreak over Blake in an interview after her divorce.

“[Moving on included] “nights on my porch crying, drinking whiskey, and going, ‘Man, this sucks right now,'” admitted Lambert.

However, while Miranda has been confessing her heartbreak over the divorce in interviews and music, Blake’s romance with Gwen Stefani actually has grown even stronger as a result, a source told Hollywood Life.

The recent ACMs produced gold for Lambert, who took home Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year for her album The Weight Of These Wings. But for Shelton and Stefani, Miranda’s stories of split sorrows on that last album reportedly produced a different kind of reward in the form of a boost to their love life.

The source revealed that the country music king and his girlfriend listened to Lambert’s songs, and as a result now feel closer than ever before.

“Miranda’s music has actually brought Blake and Gwen closer than ever.”

As for the reason that Lambert’s music reportedly improved the lovebirds’ romance, the insider clarified that Miranda’s songs provided Stefani with the opportunity to understand Shelton and precisely what “went wrong in his marriage” in his marriage to Lambert.

“Thanks to some of the revealing, heartbreaking tracks, Blake has been able to [be] opened up to Gwen in ways that he otherwise would not have the courage to,” explained the source.

As a result, Lambert’s songs about her broken marriage have brought her ex-husband “to a place of vulnerability and closeness in his” new love life, added the insider.

Miranda didn’t hesitate to reveal that her album documents the failure of her marriage to Blake. When Lambert accepted her award, she thanked the audience.

“Thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with you guys.”

While Blake and Gwen reportedly are enjoying that boost to their love life as a result of Miranda’s music, Lambert isn’t lacking in the romance department. Her boyfriend Anderson East gushed that he “couldn’t be more proud” after Miranda’s ACMs honors, reported Us Weekly.

Lambert broke a record by earning her eighth consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year Award at the ACMs this year, and Anderson paid tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram. In taking home the win, Miranda trumped Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood, all of whom were vying for the big award. Prior to Miranda’s achievement, Reba McEntire held the Academy of Country Music Awards record in that category.

“Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her,” wrote East.

Anderson’s “little lady” stunned at the show, sizzling in a white Steven Khalil plunging gown and Borgioni jewels. She performed an acoustic version of “Tin Man” prior to heading home with her record-breaking award.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]