Walt Disney World Announces Dates For Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2017

With the release of the 2017 dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you couldn’t think that Disney was going to leave Christmas out of the loop, did you? No, Walt Disney World does even more to celebrate the Christmas holidays and this year will be no different as there will be decorations, carols, cookies, and even parties. Disney has finally released the 2017 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom, and the fun starts in November.

With jingle bells tight in hand and the computer at the ready to purchase plane tickets, this is one of those days that Disney fans long for. Last year, Walt Disney World officially released the Halloween and Christmas party dates in late March, but things are coming a bit later in 2017.

Tickets have not officially gone on sale as of yet, and the ticket prices aren’t even known as of this time, but at least the dates are out there. For 2017, guests visiting Walt Disney World in November and December will have 21 opportunities to enjoy Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom and see all the wonder it has to offer.

The official website for Walt Disney World has a page specifically set up for these unique parties, and many have been scouring it daily and waiting for an update. This morning, that update finally arrived, and the party dates are known.

Here are the 2017 dates for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party:

November 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 17, 26 and 28

December 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 22

As always, there is going to be so much to do on each of these 21 different nights throughout the last two months of the year.

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will get to enjoy a holiday parade, themed fireworks, live entertainment, rare characters for meet-and-greets, and complimentary holiday treats. Let’s not forget that Cinderella Castle illuminates the night with millions of “Dream Lights” for a sight that will never be forgotten.

For those who aren’t familiar with the parties, there is something to remember if you’re going. The Christmas parties and events only take place on the nights listed above, and the parties officially start at 7 p.m., but you can enter the Magic Kingdom at 4 p.m. with your party tickets.

In return, that means those guests without party tickets will need to exit the Magic Kingdom beginning at 7 p.m. as Cast Members will begin escorting those without wristbands to the front of the park.

Usually, Disney has a good bit of information on their website regarding the party, but not as of right now. While it is likely going to come later, the official page for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only has a few details and the official dates, but there is not much more to read about yet.

It will be interesting to see if there are any major changes coming or if it is simply a bit too early for full details.

Hopefully, the ticket prices and sale date are revealed soon as many guests are prepared to buy them already. Please note, tickets for the Christmas parties may not always sell out now, but they do quite often as the season draws closer, so you may not want to wait if you know when you want to go.

Mickey’s Verry Merry Christmas Party really does pack a holiday punch into every single night that it takes place at the Magic Kingdom. It isn’t every day, or really any day, that you can see snow in Orlando, but Walt Disney World makes it happen for all those attending the fun festivities. Tickets are likely going on sale soon for both the Christmas and Halloween parties, but at least the release of the dates allows guests to plan accordingly.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]