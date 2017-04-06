Mama June Already Gaining Weight Again After Size 4 Weight Loss Reveal

Mama June Shannon finally showed off her size 4 figure on her reality TV show From Not To Hot last week. June, who combined surgery and exercise to lose over 300 pounds, revealed a slim body after working hard to change her life. However, fans are now worried that she’s beginning to gain that weight back.

According to Radar Online, Mama June was spotted out on the town with her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson just days after her big weight loss reveal, but it appeared that June might have already started gaining some of the weight back.

The site reveals that it cost $75K for the reality TV star’s makeover to shed the extra 300 pounds she was carrying. However, she’s allegedly gaining some of that weight back, and her TV show From Not To Hot hasn’t even aired the season finale yet.

During the filming of From Not To Hot, Mama June was busted for cheating on her diet multiple times. The mother of four would be seen sneaking ice cream, cookies, and other sweets when she was supposed to be eating clean. June even admitted to lying to her trainer, Kenya, about sticking to her diet. The reality star’s eating habits even almost cost her the surgery to have loose skin removed. June’s doctor revealed that he wouldn’t do the surgery unless she was under a certain weight, which she had a hard time getting to after all the junk food she had been eating.

Mama June blamed a lot of the diet cheating on her ex-husband, Sugar Bear, and his fiance, Jennifer. The couple had been taking Alana out for sweet treats and that she was bringing them home to June’s house. When June confronted Sugar Bear and Jennifer about their poor eating habits, they waved her off, and the three got into a heated argument, which June’s trainer, Kenya, broke up.

Despite her alleged weight gain, People Magazine reports that Mama June says she’ll never go back to being the size she was before. However, she did admit that since having gastric sleeve surgery to lose weight, she has tempted fate by overeating, which she wouldn’t recommend to anyone else who’s had the procedure.

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she says. “I’m happy where I’m at. I’m not going to lie to you: I have thrown up, because you can’t over eat with the gastric sleeve,” June says. “That’s not a thing that I recommend to somebody. You realize what you can and can’t do, and when you do it that one time, you don’t do it again.”

Some pictures from tonight's episode I hope yall enjoyed the journey with me the season finale will b next week it will b crazy #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/hjc2oO0NBa — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) April 1, 2017

As for the question about the weight and health of June’s two youngest daughters, Pumpkin and Alana, she says that she does worry about them, but that she’s not going to make them adhere to a strict diet.

“I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time,'” the reality star stated. “I’ve seen Pumpkin and Alana lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 lbs. Who would want that?”

Fans can watch the Mama June: From Not To Hot season finale Friday night on WEtv. The episode will document June attending Sugar Bear’s wedding, and showing off her size 4 figure for the first time. Right now, the series has yet to be renewed or canceled by the network. However, a Season 2 featuring June continuing to battle to stay thin, find a boyfriend, and be a single mother may be in the works.

What are your thoughts on Mama June Shannon allegedly gaining weight back after her big weight loss reveal?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]