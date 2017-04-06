‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 13 Spoilers: What’s Next For All The Couples As We Race Towards The Finale?

We are only weeks away from Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 finale and the fates of several different couples are still hanging in the balance. From April (Sarah Drew) and Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) steamy reunion to Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) complicated love life, here’s everything we know ahead of the finale.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Drew is optimistic that things will work out between April and Jackson, especially after they hooked up in Montana. Drew’s comments came during a special Grey’s Anatomy panel at PaleyFest. The actress didn’t spoil too many details about April and Jackson’s future, but she is content with whatever direction Shonda Rhimes and company decide to take.

“The main take-away from their experience in Montana is that these two people, there’s so much love and respect there, and whether it moves toward romance or stays platonic, we know these two are going to be OK and they will always be one another’s ‘person,'” Drew explained. “And it could lead to romance!”

Fans have watched Owen (McKidd) struggle in his marriage to Amelia (Scorsone) all season long. McKidd, who was also on the panel, admitted that his character is struggling at the moment and didn’t sound too hopeful that Owen’s marriage will turn around this season. Part of the issue is that Owen wants to start a family but Amelia isn’t ready for it, at least not yet.

“He’s waiting and he loves her and he’s tortured, and we’ll see what happens,” McKidd shared.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Martin Henderson also dished a few spoilers on Riggs’ future with Meredith. It seems like Meredith and Riggs are on the road to developing a serious relationship, but Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) past feelings for Riggs might get in the way.

“I would respect it,” Henderson said on the possibility of Meredith choosing Maggie over him. “But I think it would be sad because all men know that it’s impossible to be a great man without a good woman by your side.”

Speaking of Meredith’s love life, fans are also eager to find out if she and Alex (Justin Chambers) will finally get together by the Grey’s Anatomy season finale. Of course, there’s always the possibility that Alex will go back to Jo (Camilla Luddington) and even Chambers admits the future is wide open.

“Anything is possible, especially on Grey’s Anatomy. He might even be with Catherine!” Chambers told fans.

Chambers later added that Alex still harbors a lot of feelings for Jo and has plans to marry her. That might all change with Meredith in the picture, though there’s no telling which direction Rhimes will take their relationship by the time the finale rolls around.

Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy is about to enter some historic territory when Season 14 premieres this fall. E! News is reporting that ABC’s hit medical drama will be one season away from becoming the network’s longest running series after it ties The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet next season. Grey’s Anatomy isn’t slowing down anytime soon, so there’s a great chance that it will break the record next year.

“I’ll tell you, as an actor, the opportunity to be involved in something historic is amazing, so I love that,” Chandra Wilson shared. “These characters and this show are cemented in history, so to know that little contribution is there—and it will always be—that’s amazing. So it’s a great honor.”

There are still a few more episodes to go before the Season 13 finale. ABC has already ordered Season 14, which is expected to premiere sometime this fall.

