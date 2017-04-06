‘The Real’ Facing Cancellation As Tamar Braxton Preps Own Talk Show?

Tamar Braxton sensationally left The Real last year amid a whole lot of drama, but could the daytime talk show be in danger of cancellation as Braxton readies her rival talk show, The Tamar Braxton Show?

Tamar fans took to social media this week to speculate that The Real could be in danger of cancellation after ratings for the show, hosted by Tamar’s former friends Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jeannie Mai, reportedly slipped again.

According to a report by Broadcasting Cable posted on April 4, recent episodes of The Real “retreated 11 percent” regarding ratings, though the site did note that the episodes were repeats.

While the site didn’t divulge The Real’s recent ratings regarding how many millions of viewers, the report was enough to have some Braxton fans claiming that the daytime talk show could be heading for cancellation one season after Tamar was fired from the series in May of last year.

Tamar fan @TamartiansOnly posted a screen shot of the report alongside the word “CANCELLED” while others claimed on the social media site that the show hasn’t been the same since Braxton left last year under dramatic circumstances.

“The Real went downhill when Tamar left,” @PharaohKass tweeted out in support of Braxton this week amid the latest round of cancellation claims, while @CourteneyDenise wrote, “The Real is trash [without] Tamar anyway.”

“The Real hasn’t been the same since Tamar. Tamar was the only REAL woman that kept it real #thereal,” Twitter user @calverisbrown added.

Though there’s as yet no proof beyond the ratings slip that The Real is on the verge of being canceled, the latest rumblings come after a string of cancellation rumors swirled around The Real ever since the daytime talk show returned to TV for Season 3, it’s first without Braxton, in September.

It was first reported back in October that The Real could allegedly be in danger of being cancelled after The Wrap reported that ratings for the Season 3 premiere of the show were “disheartening,” while Broadcasting Cable reported that the first episode not to feature Braxton as a co-host dropped 22 percent in terms of viewers compared to the Season 2 premiere that aired in 2016.

“[The Real] showed the largest declines of any talkers that haven’t already been cancelled,” Broadcasting Cable added at the time of the series’ return without Braxton on the co-hosting panel.

The report had viewers, and particularly Tamar Braxton fans, claiming that The Real was in danger of being canceled, with some even slamming Adrienne, Loni, Jeannie and Tamera on social media.

A Braxton fan slammed the remaining co-hosts for their alleged low ratings according to The Shade Room, to which Tamera hit back by claiming that the cancellation accusations were nothing but rumors.

“How have y’all ratings been #FINNAGETCANCELED. But congrats to you,” one fan wrote on Instagram back in October, referring to Tamar’s dramatic exit, to which Mowry-Housley was quick to dispel speculation the show was about to be canceled.

“Gonna stop this rumor right now. Lol,” Tamera replied according to a screen capture of her response uploaded to Instagram by The Shade Room. “Actually, we aren’t. That is a rumor.”

Tamera then asked another fan to “stop focusing on the negative” after they claimed “no one appears to love” The Real after Braxton left.

Tamar then joked about the ratings decline during an appearance on The T.D. Jakes Show in December, sarcastically replying “Ain’t that terrible lord Jesus” while smiling when asked what she thinks of the alleged ratings slip.

The latest speculation that ratings are down and The Real could be in danger of cancellation comes just days after Braxton dished the details on her own upcoming talk show.

The Tamar Braxton Show, which is set to be produced by Steve Harvey, is expected to debut this coming September and Tamar revealed during a recent appearance on Essence Live that she’s currently hard at work getting the show together.

Braxton didn’t give too much away during the interview last month, but did confess that her talk show will be “amazing.”

“It’s definitely happening,” Tamar said of her own series during the interview, confirming that she’s getting everything together behind the scenes and deciding on the show’s theme and content.

What do you think of speculation The Real could potentially be facing cancellation as Tamar Braxton readies her own talk show?

