‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe’s Wedding Begins, Chelsea Explodes, And Heartbreak Looms

Chaos will play out in Genoa City during Thursday’s episode of The Young and the Restless. Spoilers tease that Chelsea will confront Chloe over the night that Adam was killed in the cabin explosion and there may be some surprises in what lies ahead. Kevin is ready to tie the knot to his love, but he may be facing heartbreak. In addition, Young and Restless spoilers note that there is some action on the way involving Billy, Victoria, Phyllis, and Ravi as well.

As Wednesday’s show ended, viewers saw that Chelsea had found Adam’s wedding ring in Chloe’s drawer. The Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that when Chloe head back into her bedroom, Chelsea won’t say anything about the ring. Esther and Bella will enter the room and they will be excited about the wedding as Chelsea keeps her discovery to herself for now.

Paul’s brother Father Todd, played by Corbin Bernsen, will be ready to officiate the ceremony and Gloria will continue in her quest to talk Kevin out of moving forward with the nuptials. Michael will be bickering with Gloria as people start to arrive and Young and Restless spoilers share that Gloria will needle Mariah a bit as she arrives with Devon.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Ravi will connect with Phyllis and tell her about Ashley’s plans for them to head to New York together, and Phyllis is clearly feeling sad these days about being alone. The Young and the Restless spoilers share that Billy and Victoria will be together, recapping their day out with the kids, and Reed interrupts just as they’re about to share another close moment with one another.

There will be some discussion of Reed’s 16th birthday the next day and he’ll mention Tessa and how he’s come to realize how good he has things. Billy will depart, noting that he’ll return later to say goodnight to Katie and Johnny, and Young and Restless spoilers share that Reed with talk with Victoria about how much better things have been going between them, crediting Billy for the difference.

Phyllis will be at the coffee house, flashing back to her intimate moments with Billy, when he shows up. While she seemingly tries to avoid him, Young and Restless spoilers detail that they will chat a bit. When he picks up on her mood, Phyllis will claim that she has a date coming up, and she’ll tell him that she’s happy he’s patched things up with Victoria.

Billy will talk about not having any regrets about the time he spent with Phyllis, and Young and Restless spoilers note that he will mention that he hopes she feels the same way. It seems pretty clear that the writers are building up to a new romance for Phyllis, or a renewed connection to Billy now that he’s reuniting with Victoria. Many viewers were unhappy with the Billy and Phyllis pairing to begin with, so everybody will have to wait and see if the writers can come up with a new match for her that will win over the fans.

Nick knows that Chelsea is angry with him for pursuing the truth about Adam’s death and Young and Restless spoilers note that he will open up to Sharon about it all, not knowing the latest developments. Sharon will encourage Nick to understand how hard it must be for Chelsea to accept all of this and as his anger regarding Chloe intensifies, Sharon will encourage him to head to the wedding.

As the ceremony is about to start, Chloe will see tears in Chelsea’s eyes and reassure her that nothing will change in their relationship once she’s married. The ceremony begins, and Young and Restless spoilers tease that the big moment of reckoning finally arrives as Chelsea hands over Adam’s ring when she’s supposed to hand over Kevin’s wedding ring. Chloe immediately realizes it’s Adam’s, drops it, and runs upstairs. Chelsea follows and confronts her, screaming about how she’s a murderer.

The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Chloe will admit that she’s responsible for Adam’s death, insisting that it was an accident. Chloe will say that justice was served as Adam finally paid for what he did, saying that now everybody is happy. Of course, that’s not at all true that everybody’s happy, and things get intense as Chelsea screams, Chloe cries, and Chelsea smacks her and lunges toward her.

Kevin and the wedding guests will be worried downstairs, and eventually, Kevin and Father Todd will make their way upstairs. Teasers reveal that all they find is an unconscious Chelsea on the floor, signs of a struggle in the room. What happened to Chloe? The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that during Friday’s show, viewers will see Chloe driving away in a car, tears streaming down her face as everybody learns that she ran off and there will be some strong reactions as the news spreads.

Kevin and Father Todd will try to revive Chelsea and Soap Central shares that Nick will be learning something shocking about Victor. Most would have to imagine that this will be related to Victor’s previous collaborations with Chloe and it certainly seems as if there are a number of loose ends that still need to be tied up with this storyline.

Is this really the end of Chloe in Genoa City, or is there more to come with this to fill in some of the gaps that remain? The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that there are juicy scenes ahead as the rest of this plays out and fans are anxious to see where things head next.

[Featured image by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]