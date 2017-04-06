Kathryn Dennis Claims To Be A New Person After Rehab, But Thomas Ravenel Believes She’s Still On Drugs?

Kathryn Dennis claims she went through a “metamorphosis” after her 2016 stint in rehab, but has she really changed her life for the better?

Earlier this week, ahead of the premiere of Southern Charm Season 4, Kathryn Dennis said viewers would be surprised to see her new outlook on life.

“I think that people will be surprised to see how easygoing and normal I can be,” Kathryn Dennis told Entertainment Tonight during an interview on April 3. “I’m not acting all crazy, flipping people the finger. Although I wanted to several times. I don’t know. It’s gonna be so different and in good ways I hope. I know they’re good for me, but hell if I know about anything of the others.”

Although Kathryn Dennis claims she’s turned over a new leaf after tending to her substance abuse struggles last summer after reportedly testing positive for cocaine and marijuana during a custody hearing with Thomas Ravenel, the trailer for Southern Charm Season 4 seemed to hint at otherwise. In fact, during a preview clip for the currently airing season, Ravenel is seen telling his co-star, Cameran Eubanks, that Kathryn Dennis has been refusing to take her court-ordered drug tests.

A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Continuing to Entertainment Tonight, Kathryn Dennis said that she’s doing “great, better than ever,” and noted that her decision to visit a Southern California treatment center last year was about more than substance abuse.

“You know, it’s been a long haul. But I feel more me than I’ve ever felt in a long time,” Kathryn Dennis said. “I’m really at peace with everything. What I went through wasn’t just addressing drug, alcohol whatever; it was more beneficial in life skills. And honestly, in a way, I think everyone should go to some type of rehab cause you just learn so much about people and life. And I think that’s really been key.”

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel’s relationship has been one of the main storylines for the past few seasons of Southern Charm, and during the new season, fans will watch as they struggle to adjust to their roles as co-parents.

A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:15am PST

Also during her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kathryn Dennis shared her thoughts on the possible romance between Thomas Ravenel and Landon Clements. As fans of Southern Charm saw in the trailer, Ravenel and Clements appeared to be open to the idea of taking their friendship to the next level and at one point, they seemed to be on a date.

Last season, Kathryn Dennis suspected that something was happening between the two of them.

“Something’s been happening, of course,” she said. “Now she’s got her moment to move in. Hey, I think they’re pretty equal so maybe they found their equals and that’s fine. But she’ll never be around my children. I know that. I disagree with morals and her lifestyle — but let them eat cake.”

While Kathryn Dennis may not want her and Ravenel’s children, 3-year-old Kensington and 1-year-old St. Julien, around Clements, she may not have a choice in the matter. After all, Ravenel is currently attempting to gain sole custody of the kids, and because of Dennis’ alleged decision against taking drug tests, he may be granted with just that.

Earlier this week, the Daily Mail offered an update on the custody battle between Kathryn Dennis and her former partner and explained that the children’s nanny had made shocking allegations against her, including claims of late-night partying and failing to bathe the children.

To see more of Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Southern Charm Season 4 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]