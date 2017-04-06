Miranda Lambert Gets Revenge On Blake Shelton, But It Backfired?

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have already moved on with their new partner after their divorce, with the songstress dating Anderson East and her ex-husband dating Gwen Stefani. However, that doesn’t mean that they have forgotten about their past. It seems that the 33-year-old country belle still wants to get revenge on the 40-year-old TV personality, and she finally got it during the recent Academy of Country Music Awards.

The Pistol Annies member won the Album Of The Year award at the ACMs for The Weight Of These Wings. Any country musician would dream of getting this recognition, and it was Lambert who snagged the award. According to Hollywood Life, she turned to her boyfriend to give him a kiss and hug after her name was called.

It seems that the PDA isn’t enough to get revenge at Shelton. She slightly dissed him by thanking her supporters who have shared her heartbreak. And everyone knows that this was caused by her divorce from her ex-husband. Watch Miranda’s acceptance speech shared by ACM Awards on Twitter below:

Put your hands together for Album of the Year winner, @mirandalambert! ???? #ACMs pic.twitter.com/e8YGDTSW06 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 3, 2017

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton used to be the power couple of the country music world, but The Voice coach has now been replaced by Anderson East. The lovebirds first made their red carpet appearance as a couple at the Academy Of Country Music Awards last year, so they are more comfortable now packing on the PDA.

Unlike Blake and Gwen, Miranda and Anderson rarely post photos of them together on social media. They only do it when there is a special occasion like the recent ACMs. The rhythm and blues musician congratulated his girlfriend by posting their adorable photo together on Instagram and sending her a sweet greeting.

“Couldn’t be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her,” East captioned the photo.

Couldn't be more proud of this little lady and the amazing art she brings with her. @mirandalambert A post shared by Anderson East (@andersoneast) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

While the lovebirds enjoy their moment of victory, Stefani and Shelton were reportedly annoyed by Lambert’s speech. According to Hollywood Life, the No Doubt vocalist thinks that it is about time that the Texas-born singer moves on and stop talking about her boyfriend.

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” an insider said. “She gets that Lambert’s split with Shelton was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

The 47-year-old pop star allegedly knows that the best way to heal is by focusing on her current relationship. She also experienced heartbreak when she got divorced from Gavin Rossdale, who cheated on her with their former nanny. That’s why she wanted the Vice hitmaker to stop living in the past and move on. Shelton is also reportedly unhappy with his ex-wife’s speech.

“Blake himself is pretty sick of hearing about the drama,” a source revealed. “Even though he’s proud of her and happy for all of her success, he wants Miranda to find a new inspiration and not use their divorce as the impetus for a whole new album.”

Miranda Lambert’s revenge on Blake Shelton seemed to have backfired on her. Hollywood Life reported that her album The Weight Of These Wings has actually brought her ex-husband closer to Gwen Stefani. Lambert made it clear that her album was about the downfall of their marriage. They allegedly listened to her songs, and it gave the mother of three a chance to learn more about her new man.

“Thanks to some of the revealing, heartbreaking tracks, Blake has been able to open up to Gwen in ways that he otherwise would not have the courage to,” an insider revealed. “While Blake is not entirely pleased Miranda writes music about their broken marriage, in a sweet way it has brought him to a place of vulnerability and closeness in his current relationship with Gwen.”

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]