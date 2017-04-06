Joe Biden 2020: Biden Book Deal Hints At Presidential Run vs. Trump? Odds Makers Can See It Happening

Could a new book deal struck by former Vice President Joe Biden be his first steps into planning a run at the Oval Office in 2020? Could “President Joe Biden” be what people are chanting four years from now? In this day and age, it is never too early to get the rumor mill started on anything political, and after looking over his shoulder, Biden recently hinted that he regretted not running for the Oval Office in 2016. If Biden had run for president, many insiders believe he would have beaten Donald Trump.

While what could have been is always debatable, one Republican believes his party would not own the White House once again if Joe Biden was the nominee instead of Hillary Clinton.

According to an AOL report, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska said on Wednesday that Biden would have easily defeated President Trump had he run against him in the 2016 election, according to the New York Times.

“If Joe Biden would have run against Donald Trump, Biden would have won in a landslide,” Sasse said.

While that is an easy assumption to make after the fact, you have to wonder if former Vice President Biden could have had more staying power than Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders in terms of keeping the White House firmly held by the Democratic Party for another four years. Biden may have been taken a bit more seriously than Clinton or Sanders by Democratic supporters, especially when it comes to all of the mudslinging that went on throughout the entire campaign.

While a run at the White House could be on Biden’s radar, right now he is focusing on the book deal he recently struck with Flatiron. The first of Joe Biden’s three books will detail how he worked at the White House while dealing with the loss of his son, Beau, who died of brain cancer back in 2015.

In his second book of the deal, Biden will also reportedly discuss his reasons for not entering the 2016 presidential election and possibly hint towards his future plans in politics.

“We’re so deeply honored to be the publisher of these books by Vice President and Dr. Biden,” Bob Miller of Flatiron Books said in a statement. “The vice president’s book promises to give us all a deeper understanding of recent political history, but it will clearly also be a book about the values that have given the vice president strength in both good times and bad.”

With all of the rumblings of Biden possibly throwing his hat in the ring to become the 46th President of the United States, odds makers are taking notice — even two and a half years in advance.

Sports book Paddy Power has Joe Biden currently listed at 18/1 odds to win the U.S. Presidency as of April 6, which is up from his 20/1 odds just a little over a month ago. Just by staying in the limelight every now and then could make Biden a serious contender in 2020, however, it won’t be easy for Biden to defeat President Trump — if Trump chooses to run for a second term.

If Trump can successfully lower taxes and come through with a more affordable health care plan for everyone as he has promised, he may be able to punch his ticket and be an eight-year president. If Biden did make a presidential run in 2020, history will not be on his side. Since Ronald Reagan took the oath of office in 1981, he along with every president who followed have won back-to-back terms.

Trump is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2020 election with 6/4 odds. The 2020 presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]