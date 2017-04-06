Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Planning Destination Wedding With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly planning a small destination wedding with Tristan Thompson around seven months after they were first spotted together.

According to reports, Khloe has big ideas when it comes to her wedding with Tristan and is supposedly already making big plans for the ceremony, despite the couple not yet being engaged.

Khloe doesn’t want a big ceremony like she had when she married Lamar Odom in 2009, according to a new report by Life & Style magazine, and is instead looking to have a small beach ceremony when she and Tristan walk down the aisle.

“She wants something small, on the beach, in a tropical locale like Cabo San Lucas or Jamaica,” said the insider of Kardashian’s wedding plans, which will reportedly be a weekend affair for her closest family and friends.

“[Khloe’s] looking to turn it into a fun-filled weekend with lots of activities for her guests,” the source continued of the wedding which comes shortly after reports alleged that Kardashian was worried that Lamar could attempt to sabotage her and Tristan’s possible upcoming wedding after publicly professing his love for her earlier this year.

Khloe is yet to speak out regarding the report claiming she’s already planning her and Thompson’s wedding, though the outlet alleged that Kardashian and Thompson have been discussing an engagement recently and revealed that the reality star supposedly believes her basketball playing boyfriend will pop the question soon.

“Khloe came out and told Tristan that she wants a classy engagement ring with lots of carats,” the insider said, alleging that Kardashian has been very open with her boyfriend about her hopes to get engaged and married again. “She’s hoping [Thompson will] pop the question within the next few weeks.”

It was first reported that Khloe and Tristan could be getting engaged as soon as this summer back in March, as Entertainment Tonight alleged that things are getting very serious for the couple and appear to be heading towards a wedding and even children.

“Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are doing so great and have an incredible relationship. There could be an engagement this summer,” the site claimed of the loved-up couple in March, mere weeks after Kardashian’s divorce from Lamar was finalized after months of drama between the former spouses.

The site’s Kardashian source also claimed that in addition to a wedding, Khloe is also looking to start a family with Tristan after wanting to become a mom for years and playing auntie to her siblings’ brood.

“Khloe is dying to have kids,” said the source of Khloe’s desire to become a mom after seeing all of her older siblings, Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian all become parents over the past few years, with Rob most recently welcoming baby Dream Kardashian into the world with on/off fiancé Blac Chyna in December.

“[Kids is] something she’s wanted for years, even with Lamar. Tristan just had a baby and Khloe sees how wonderful of a father he is,” added the insider of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s hopes to become a mom sooner rather than later as the wedding rumors continue to swirl. “Khloe sees how close in age Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian’s children are and she wants the same.”

The insider then continued to gush about Kardashian’s love for the basketball star, who she was first spotted out and about with last September.

“Tristan is one of the nicest guys Khloe has ever met,” the source said of why Kardashian is so besotted with Thompson and ready to get engaged to the athlete, despite the couple only dating for around seven months. “Their relationship is easy, and that’s what she loves most about it.”

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan]