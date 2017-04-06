Comedian Louis C.K. Says President Donald Trump Is A “Sack Of S***”

Famous comedian Louis C.K. has made himself the latest celebrity to criticize Donald Trump, and he did so without holding back. The 49-year-old actor, editor, and director took a shot at the president by comparing him to the notorious German Nazi, Adolf Hitler.

Louis C.K. has opted for consistency when it comes to his utter distaste for President Donald Trump. Looking back, the comedian vocalized his opinion on Donald Trump during the campaign through an emailed letter to his fans. This happened sometime last year when he urged the recipients to stop voting for Trump and referred to him as “an insane bigot.”

“Please stop it with voting for Trump,” the letter read. “It was funny for a little while. But the guy is Hitler. And by that, I mean that we are being Germany in the ’30s. Do you think they saw the s— coming? Hitler was just some hilarious and refreshing dude with a weird comb-over who would say anything at all.”

C.K. then added “Trump is not your best. He’s the worst of all of us. He’s a symptom of a problem that is very real. But don’t vote for your own cancer. You’re better than that.”

The letter ended up on the cover of the New York Daily News along with the latest on the ever controversial Donald Trump.

The statements made by Louis C.K. compared the now President Donald Trump to Hitler, and apparently, the comedian does not have any plans to take it back. According to Variety, Louis C.K. graced the set of The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night where he reinforced his strong opinion on Donald Trump.

“I guess he’s not as profound as I thought he was,” C.K. started, causing the audience to applaud. “I thought he was some new kind of evil, but he’s just a lying sack of s—.”

The comedian then proceeded to expand on how President Donald Trump is not only a liar but a liar who likes to lie as reported by Yahoo! News. Implying that the President belongs in the highest category of liars, Louis then proceeded to question the validity of Donald Trump’s name. “I don’t think his name is Donald Trump,” the comedian exclaimed.

“Sometimes people lie — ‘That guy lied, they found out he lied.’ Then there’s somebody who lies once in a while and can’t quite stay inside the boundaries of truth. Somebody who lies sometimes,” says Louis C.K. “Then you have a liar — almost like a problem; they can’t help it, they lie a lot.”

Louis C.K. then delivered his finishing blow. “Then you have just a lying sack of s—, they like it — he likes it. He goes, ‘Heh heh, it wasn’t even true. Wasn’t even true. Then I said, ‘They were liars.'” He then topped his statement off with, “It’s just an insane. It’s just gross. He’s just a gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of s—.”

Despite the critical statements he made about the president last year failing to influence the outcome of the elections, Louis C.K. stays true to his first opinion on Donald Trump. Apparently, his stand will not change even though Trump actually won the presidency and is now the leader of the most powerful country on earth.

According to Louis C.K., he does regret sending out that letter last year, but he has no plans of taking his statements back. The comedian expressed, “I regret saying it — it doesn’t mean it’s not true.” In the eyes of Louis C.K., Donald Trump will still be “a lying sack of s—.”

[Featured Image By Charles Sykes/AP Images]