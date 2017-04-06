Carrie Underwood Reveals Big Baby Plans Amid Divorce Rumors

Carrie Underwood is revealing her big plans for a second baby despite recent reports claiming her and husband Mike Fisher’s marriage could be heading for divorce.

Seemingly debunking recent claims her and Fisher’s marriage may not be the strongest right now, Carrie appeared to dispel the accusations in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed that she and her husband of almost seven years are actually ready for another baby and preparing to give their son, 2-year-old Isaiah, a sibling.

“We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” Underwood told the site this week when asked if she and Fisher are planning to expand their family with a new baby soon. “I’m just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next,” Underwood added.

Carrie also gushed over his husband and her son’s bond in the interview, just days after she took to Instagram to show off a sweet photo of Isaiah watching the Nashville Predator’s hockey player on the ice while she was in Las Vegas making headlines at the 2017 ACM Awards.

“It’s super special,” Underwood said when asked about the photo she posted to social media on April 1 that showed Mike passing Isaiah a hockey puck from the ice, as Carrie revealed that little Isaiah “has fun” watching Fisher play.

“I don’t even know if he realizes a lot of times when he’s watching Daddy play that it’s his dad,” Carrie said of her son, who celebrated his second birthday in February. “I’ve taken him down to the ice before and he didn’t realize it until [Fisher] was skating away and he’s like, ‘Oh, I know you!'” Underwood joked.

Underwood’s latest comments on her family life appear to dispel a recent report by Hollywood Life which claimed Carrie and husband Mike’s almost seven-year marriage is supposedly on the rocks and close to divorce.

The site posted a dubious report claiming that Carrie and Mike’s marriage could be heading for divorce this week, alleging that Underwood and Fisher’s “conflicting schedules have really been difficult for their relationship” over the past few months.

“Between their careers, Carrie and Mike are so busy that they’re barely together — and unfortunately, their problems run much deeper than that,” continued the report of Underwood’s marriage, claiming that Mike supposedly is “not putting forth the effort to make her happy and feel secure.”

However, Carrie Underwood appeared to dispel the divorce rumors, adding in her latest interview with Entertainment Tonight that she and Fisher have actually been sending a lot more time together ever since she took a little time off after touring the world on her uber-successful “The Storyteller Tour” in 2016.

“I clean my house and bake, try to make food and just spend time at home with my family,” Carrie said when asked how she’s been spending her time off back home in Tennessee, as Underwood stated that’s he and Mike are both “so low-key and easy going.”

Underwood also went on to reveal that she feels sexiest when she’s alone with her husband, who she married during a lavish ceremony in Georgia in 2010.

“Just going out for a long dinner in some dark-lit, romantically secluded place,” Carrie answered when asked to describe her perfect date night, gushing over her husband despite the recent divorce allegations. “If we could get a corner booth or something where we can kind of just be alone and talk. That’s always good,” Underwood said.

Carrie first admitted that she and Mike were planning to expand their family and have another baby last year, telling People in 2016 that she and Fisher definitely see at least one more baby in their future despite their busy schedules.

“I definitely see one more baby. At least,” Carrie told the magazine back in March 2016 when asked about her five-year plan, revealing that she and her husband want to give Isaiah a sibling and have another baby sooner rather than later.

Underwood also said at the time that she sees herself, Mike, Isaiah, and possibly their new addition “living in the country” by the time 2021 rolls around and stated that she believes Fisher would more than likely be retired, which means Carrie and Mike will be spending a lot more time together.

What do you think of Carrie Underwood’s big admission that she and Mike Fisher are ready for a second baby despite the rampant divorce rumors swirling around Underwood and Fisher?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT]